That mocktail costs how much?

New York Times
Jan 06, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST

Across New York City, locals and tourists alike are indulging in elaborate, pricey spirit-free cocktails.

On a Saturday night in December, just after sunset, Megan Horton sat at the bar of Nubeluz, a 50th-floor lounge on top of New York City’s newest Ritz Carlton hotel, savoring a drink.

She was in town from San Francisco, where she works for Apple in client services, and was in the mood to splurge.

With the city skyline in view around her, she watched as the bartender crafted an Emerald Coin, a drink with honeydew, lemongrass, lime and celery, and served it in a coupe glass.

She drank it alongside a friend and other stylish patrons and smiled as she took in the ambiance.

The only difference: Her cocktail didn’t have any alcohol in it.

Horton, 43, stopped drinking regularly over the past few months, mainly because she no longer craves alcohol. “I partied for so many years, but now I don’t feel like drinking,” she said. “Something has shifted in my brain.”