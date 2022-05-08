Unstoppable, inspiring: On Mother's Day 2022, daughters who took up the same profession as their moms give thanks

Designer Nishka Lulla Mehra with her mom, Neeta Lulla.

A daughter following her mother’s profession is not uncommon, and we have quite a few shining examples, including author Anita Desai’s daughter Kiran, actress Tanuja’s daughters Kajol-Tanisha, luxury brand Good Earth owner Anita Lal's daughter Simran, actress Hema Malini and Esha Deol Takhtani, designer Neeta Lulla and daughter Nishka, jewellery designer Binti Arora and daughter Neha, and so many successful others.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day today (second Sunday of May), we spoke to a few such daughters about their moms, how they were inspired and what challenges their mothers faced in the same profession as they:

‘There was no social media in those days’

As a child, Nishka Lulla Mehra spent a considerable amount of time with her busy, working mom, costume designer and stylist Neeta Lulla. “Growing up, I saw a lot of things that she was doing in fashion those days,” says Mehra. “Earlier, all workshops used to be at home...I would see her all the time and that was when I decided that I wanted to be a fashion designer like her.”

Mehra says that one of the biggest challenges her mother had to face in those days was limited media to share and showcase her work - there was no social media.

“My mum did not have the convenience that social media and such platforms now provide. These days you can just put your collection out via social media and everyone can see it through Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. But then there was nothing like that at all; you literally had no help and it was tough. In those days, it was just the newspaper and the magazines that were the only medium through which a person knew that you were designing for a movie. You could talk about the movie for which you were designing only via the print media. It was a challenge to show the world what you were really doing,” Mehra says.

‘Mum demonstrated the importance of pursuing passion projects’

Neha Arora was 10 when she made her first piece of jewellery. The founder of The Mauve UnitX, a jewellery label, Neha, was always surrounded by jewellery as a child. What began as a hobby eventually evolved into a passion and then became her profession. She inadvertently chose the same career as her mother, designer Binti Arora, who owns Srishti Fine Jewelry.

“My mum influenced my work by demonstrating the importance of pursuing passion projects and following through if they are a suitable fit. She was always enthusiastic and dedicated to each job she worked on, no matter how big or small. I am extremely glad for having a strong, motivated, multi-talented woman in my life that has molded me in so many ways. A fantastic role model, she demonstrated how to be a good parent as well as a successful entrepreneur and businesswoman by raising me and my brother while running Srishti Fine Jewellery,” Arora says.

While Neha and Binti are both in the business of jewellery, they make it for different markets, use different materials, and cater to different clientele.

Arora says that while her mom was fortunate to have a wonderful family who supported studies and careers, she did have to face her own set of struggles being a woman in the jewellery business. “My mother always wanted to be an entrepreneur. Thankfully she did not face the same obstacles that other women do in this industry. She made me believe that in order to overcome any obstacle, you must learn from your mistakes. She taught me the importance of creating my own opportunities in a world that is difficult for women. She inspired me to live a life of freedom and to seize opportunities as they presented themselves. I found my career path thanks to her.”

Jewellery designer Neha Arora with her mom Binti.

‘Mom taught me that all you need is a goal and the motivation to chase it’

Deep health coach and founder of Nourish with Sim Simrun Chopra’s mother had to enter a new domain and start from scratch at 30, to support a family. She started with a direct sales company and built her way up, managed a home and a child while being the sole breadwinner.

With a mother like that, Simrun says she never lacked motivation to follow her own dreams. Now the duo works at the same company. “My mother has always been an inspiration for me. It is amazing to see how from a stay-at-home mom she rose the corporate ladder to become a vice-president. Today, at nearly 60, she is the strongest and most independent woman I know and look up to. My mum never looked at her age as a disadvantage but rather took the chance and started from scratch to get to where she is. She was unstoppable, not because she didn't have failures or doubts, but because she continued on despite them. My mom taught me that all you need is a goal and the motivation to chase it.”

Health coach and entrepreneur Simrun Chopra with her mom.





