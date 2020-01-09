TEDxGateway eyes record attendance for upcoming edition

TEDxGateway, which is an extension of TED (Technology, Entertainment and Design), is looking at a record number of attendees for its 11th edition, scheduled to take place in Mumbai in February.

The platform in the last 10 years has expanded as well as seen brand stickiness.

"From 350 attendees in 2010, TEDxGateway has grown to 5,500 visitors," Yashraj Akashi, Senior Ambassador, TEDx India and Curator, TEDxGateway, told Moneycontrol.

TEDxGateway so far has done 22 conferences in the last decade and has seen an overall attendance of 39,900. These events registered over 24,088,090 views across platforms.

The attendees over the years have seen people from all age -groups, including a 94-year-old.

While word of mouth has been strong for TEDxGateway that has resulted in stronger footfalls every year, brand sponsorships has not been an easy task.

"Ted guidelines mean that approaching sponsors will be difficult,” said Akashi.

Yet, TEDxGateway has been able to have the same sponsors for almost nine years and some of them include Aditya Birla Group and the company’s chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla is also involved in looking at guest and speakers list. There’s also the JSW Group as well as Rustomjee Group that are backing the event. In all, TEDxGateway has managed to get 12 brands on board.

Along with brand sponsorships, TEDxGateway's revenue model includes donations and ticketing.

As far as ticketing is concerned, it has become more affordable with the event going bigger.

In 2017, TEDxGateway moved to a larger venue with more seats.

"So, now we can cater to Rs 450-Rs 900 student tickets and we can also offer corporate tickets at Rs 15,000. When we had a smaller venue with around 1,000 seats, it was difficult to include students. We would simulcast outside the venue for around 3,000 odd people. So, that demand itself made us think that we need a larger venue," said Akashi.

TED conferences as we all know have been bringing people from all walks of life to discuss ideas worth spreading. And to make TED available across the world in 2009 they started TEDx.

In India, TEDx is available across 14 cities. For Mumbai, it is TEDxGateway.

Local, self-organised events are branded as TEDx, where x is equal to an independently organised TED event.

If TED takes a global approach, it is TEDx that is focusing on local community and local voices. It is the X factor that is helping TED go wider. The TEDx team has hosted over 26,000 TEDx events across 162 countries.