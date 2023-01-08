 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Takeaways from a talk by Sapiens and Unstoppable Us author Yuval Noah Harari

Chintan Girish Modi
Jan 08, 2023 / 07:15 PM IST

At a recent launch of his new book series 'Unstoppable Us', the Israeli historian, professor and author, who's in India for Vipassana, said the purpose of learning history is to liberate ourselves from our fears, illusions and miseries.

Yuval Noah Harari. (Photo: Facebook)

Yuval Noah Harari, who is a lecturer at the Department of History in the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, is out with a new book series called Unstoppable Us, published by Penguin Random House. It revisits the ideas from his bestselling book Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind (2011) and packages them for children and teenagers.

Harari was in Mumbai recently to release Volume 1 of the series — How Humans Took Over The World — and to interact with his target audience at an event hosted by Crossword Bookstores, Kidsstoppress.com and his publisher at the Sophia Bhabha Auditorium. He stopped by on the way to Igatpuri in Maharashtra, where he is currently sitting in a Vipassana meditation retreat.

Here are some key takeaways from his talk and the new book:

Why should we learn history?

According to Harari, it is a mistake to approach history as baggage from the past that we are doomed to carry. He believes that the whole purpose of learning history is to liberate ourselves from our fears, illusions and miseries. History can help us understand how things and people evolved over time, and how they came to be the way they are today.