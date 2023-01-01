 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Study abroad: Which countries do Kashmiri students prefer to pursue higher education in?

Irfan Amin Malik
Jan 01, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST

Europe, the US and, most popularly, the UK aside, increasingly Kashmiri students are opting for such countries as Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for higher studies, especially for MBBS.

University of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek. (Photo: Mike Dudin via Unsplash)

In 2018, Shahid Matoo, an aspiring MBBS student from Srinagar landed in Kyrgyzstan, where he is, currently, about to complete his degree.

During his four-year-long stay in the Central Asian country, Matoo has been happy and satisfied with the learning environment he found himself in, the amenable faculty of the college and fee structure.

“Kyrgyzstan is a feasible destination for Kashmiri students as the weather is cold like Kashmir and the fee is affordable. The labs and clinical practice is also great while comparing with the colleges of other countries,” says Matoo.

Over the years, Kyrgyzstan has emerged as a top option for aspiring Kashmiri MBBS students, other places of draw being Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

A Srinagar-based educational consultant Jahangir Zargar says, nowadays, students prefer Kazakhstan because of its institutions' low-budget fees.

“The minimum package to study MBBS in Bangladesh is Rs 30 lakh compared to Rs 20 lakhs in Russian countries,” Zargar adds.