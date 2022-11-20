 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Siddhartha Mukherjee's 'The Song of The Cell' book review: What connects all life forms

Sanjukta Sharma
Nov 20, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

Siddhartha Mukherjee's new book, a deep-dive into the mysteries and marvels of the tiny biological cell, is a monumental addition to the small but solid genre of medical non-fiction.

Pulitzer-winning author and oncologist Siddhartha Mukherjee. (Photo: Moody College of Communication from Austin via Wikimedia Commons 2.0)

Health is the new frontier of luxury. We no longer need wellness gurus to convince us of its currency and futuristic promise. Medicine, health, the body and wellness are on most minds—and timelines—as we slip into the known and “the normal” after the pandemic years. On one level, this fixation is a function of the age, defined by an endless and obsessive search for information. On the other, the marauding virus has reminded us of our mortality and vulnerabilities like never before.

Coinciding with this zeitgeist is the spurt of the medical humanities, a growing metier in the publishing world—so far, it is a narrow but formidably rigorous field with some eye-opening and mind-shattering books. Siddhartha Mukherjee, New York-based oncologist, researcher and author won the Pulitzer for his first book, a majestic biography of cancer titled The Emperor of All Maladies, 12 years ago. He has been at the forefront of this genre ever since, following up with The Gene (2016) and now, The Song of Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human—473 pages in hardback published by Penguin/Allen Lane. The cell, the tiny building block of all life forms, is his subject. Rigorously researched medical history, memoir and compelling literary non-fiction—The Song of the Cell has the Siddhartha Mukherjee signature.

The Florida, US-based The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), recognized as a leading source for authoritative wellness industry research estimates that the value of the global wellness economy is around $4.4 trillion (as per research in 2020). It has been a steady growth over a decade—around the same timeline the medical humanities have gained currency in publishing and academia.

In 2014, Rishi K. Goyal, a physician at Columbia University, helped start and became the director of an undergraduate program at Columbia University called ‘Medicine, Literature and Society’, in which he introduces students to the study of health and the body through perspectives, methods and texts derived from the humanities, social sciences and the sciences. He also edits a journal called Synapsis (www.medicalhealthhumanities.com) themed on the intersections of culture, society and health.

When I had met Goyal in 2019 at a British Council Mumbai event, he had told me that the word ‘synapsis’, is what Lewis Carroll, the writer of Alice in Wonderland, also a mathematician, called a portmanteau word—a word within a word. A combination of synapse and synopsis, meant to evoke the complexity of the human brain, the inter-connectivity of ideas, and a broad viewpoint. Medical humanities also fulfil a desire to know ourselves better. It fuses art and science in a pool that has the ability to explain a vast network of interconnected human experiences.

2010 seems to be the year medical non-fiction or the medical humanities was really born. A few months before Mukherjee’s book came out, an American veterinary technician and science writer Rebecca Skloot published The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, a biography of an African-American woman who died in 1951 in a "coloured ward" in Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, US. Her body, tumours from a metastatic cervical cancer blazoning its insides, gave way when Henrietta died at age 31 in intractable pain. She left behind a husband and five children, and also a slice of tissue, a piece excised from the cervical cancer that was her primary tumour. From this sample her cells were cultured. In the years following Henrietta's death, the cell line, known as HeLa in the labs, became an unparalleled research tool. Cells were sent to laboratories throughout the world, bought and sold by research teams. They could be frozen, and their development paused and restarted. Because of them, thousands of experiments on live animals were not needed. Trillions of them are still alive, more than ever grew in Henrietta's living body. They have been employed in research into the polio vaccine, and into the effects of atomic warfare; they were shot into space, used in AIDS research. But the woman who generated them, frequently misnamed, remained largely unknown, and according to Skloot’s book, her family did not benefit at all from the unwitting donation of her money-spinning tissues. In 2017, Oprah Winfrey acted in the film version of the book—available to stream on Disney+Hotstar.