Sex education influencer Leeza Mangaldas: 'I lose followers every time I talk about queerness or the reality of orgasm gap'

Leeza Mangaldas

Leeza Mangaldas often gets asked, “Are you a doctor? A porn star? How do you know so much about sex? Why do you talk so much about it?” The sex-education-content creator, with an Instagram following of 8.8 lakh, rolls her eyes. “I’m like, doctors and porn stars are great, but this should all be common knowledge. I may have gone to Columbia and done a gender theory class, but you shouldn’t have to, to know what an orgasm feels like!”

For half a decade now, Mangaldas has been deploying every digital medium available to her, to help anyone who’d listen, “to imagine a world where all sexual experiences are consensual, safe and pleasurable.” Now, she’s put together all that she’s learnt and all that she wants to say in The Sex Book: A Joyful Journey of Self-Discovery (HarperCollins, Rs 399). It's a brief encyclopedia of all things related to sex, sexuality and the body.

In her book, Mangaldas answers some of India’s (many of whom slide into her DMs anyway) most-burning questions with efficacy and brevity. From "does size matter?" to "what is the right age to have sex?"; foreplay to nightfall; consent to gender dysmorphia — she packs years of reading, conversations with experts, personal anecdotes into bite-sized explainers on subjects both basic and complex.

“In school, we learn calculus, about volcanoes, and what mitochondria is. But not too many know where the clitoris is,” Mangaldas says. In a conversation, she speaks about writing the book, choosing sex education as a career, and how far, she thinks, the narrative around sex positivity has changed. “How to do your taxes and sex education: This should be general knowledge!” she says. Edited excerpts:

You have a successful YouTube channel, a significant Instagram presence, a podcast — all powerful media to speak about sex education. What made you decide to write a book?

It’s true that I’ve benefited from Instagram’s switch-in formats. My growth took place during the introduction of Reels, because of this excitement around short-form content. The videos pique people’s interest, and bring sex ed to people who didn’t know they needed it. Even if you didn’t know that you didn’t know what a clitoris is, there I would be on your feed holding a little model, being like, ‘Hey, this is it!’ (Laughs). And, maybe, you’d feel the curiosity to go deeper.

However, how much can you convey in 30 seconds? Anyone who’s diligently followed my feed may gets the larger picture — I cover a wide arena around sex, sexuality and the body. But a book made it so much easier for me to put everything I want to say in one place; and for someone who wants it, can have this comprehensive resource.

So, even if it’s just a thousand people reading this book and willing to understand this world — that in itself can have a pretty large impact. Some books change lives. It’s harder for a video to do that, especially if you’ve come across it during hyper-distracted scrolling on social media.

I was lucky to grow up in a family where my parents did talk to me about sex and the body. I also studied literature and art on scholarship at Columbia (University, the US), and my themes of focus were gender and sexuality. At that time, it was more about how the idea of sexuality was approached through history, the politics of feminism and gender theory.

While at Columbia, I was also lucky to be a resident adviser at the students' hall. We received training on conducting consent-training workshops, on contraception — we’d have bags of condoms at our door. It was a very nice environment to come of age, and to have my own first sexual experience. I’m not saying the West is better, but in that particular universe of a very liberal college environment in New York, I was able to explore my own sexuality in a free, safe, non-judgemental way. There were health services where you could get an IUD (intrauterine device) inserted, an STI (sexually-transmitted infections) test. It felt easy to make informed and safe decisions, and I valued that.

I came to Mumbai, at 21, fairly young in my sexual experience. I had to suddenly navigate this landscape of being a young adult. And so, whether it was trying to buy condoms or finding a gynaecologist whose first question wasn’t "Are you married?" — it was a process. When I started out, I felt like it was not okay to talk about these things, even in the most privileged, seemingly liberal pockets. I was at the apex of privilege in a way — a south Bombay girl with a roof over my head, an Ivy League education — and even in that social milieu, people weren’t using contraception. The basic ethos was to pretend that we weren’t having sex till we got married. That the male partner would bring the condoms, and if he did, would he use them? These were things that people, who, perhaps, had access to better knowledge, were still unable to get away from.

I hadn’t realised the extent to which misinformation had been perpetuated, often by our own parents and teachers. Most people don’t even know what a birth-control pill is, or how that’s different from an emergency contraceptive or an abortion pill. How to use tampons, myths around menstruation. That STIs are curable. So I was like, let’s backtrack. Let’s talk about basic stuff before we get into more ideas-based spaces, like what is polyamory or the ethics of non-monogamy.

Through the last five years, I created a curriculum for myself. There are very few countries that have comprehensive sex ed in their schools that’s queer-inclusive and pleasure-inclusive. In India there’s not that many places where you can get certified as a sex educator.

So, I tried to read a lot of things that are being taught in Scandinavian countries or colleges across the world. I also connected with people in India, because cultural context is so important. Dr Nozer Sheriar is this amazing gynaecologist who has been an advisor and invaluable resource when you need a doctor’s point of view on, say, PCOS and vaginusmus (not medical advice); or the legal framework of abortion in India.

Through the process of maintaining the YouTube channel, I also did a lot of interviews with people in person. Whether it was a trans person talking about their transition, or an asexual person talking about their experiences; an author-activist like Paromita Vohra, there was much to learn. I spoke with Erika Lust, an ethical pornographer, and Kali Sudhra, a porn performer of Indian origin based in Spain — about feminist porn, and how to consume porn ethically anywhere in the world. Eventually, the popularity of this content allowed me to collaborate with more people.

It feels like baby steps. There’s a lot more change required at the institutional level, but in the last few years, with things like #MeToo and Section 377, more people like myself are talking about these things. In 2012, when I returned from the US, nobody had pronouns in their bio, nobody was talking about sex toys. My friends didn’t talk about masturbation the way they do now.

Gen Z seems to be thinking about and demanding more of this information. At 12, we didn’t have the vocabulary for any of this. Today, 12-year-olds turn to the Internet for any kind of question and are exposed to things like porn, whether you like it or not. We didn’t have asexuality-sensitivity training or menstrual-hygiene workshops. Today, student organisations from the smallest towns in India to international ones like ISAC (Information Sharing and Analysis Center) send me DMs more than their teachers. I feel that social justice has become of interest to the young.

The Sex Book: A Joyful Journey of Self-Discovery (2022, HarperCollins India), by Leeza Mangaldas

I think, by and large, the questions that get asked the most still come from a very heteronormative and binary conception of gender and sex. The basic assumption that people are still operating on when they ask questions is that women have vaginas, and men have penises; women are attracted to men and men are attracted to women; sex equals penetration; and the only truly acceptable context within which to have sex is with the oppostie sex, same caste, same religion, husband or wife. Anything other than that is something to be ashamed of. Even if our own experiences might not tidily fit into that box, I think it is hard to rid ourselves of the idea that it is shameful or deviant if we don’t.

I feel women and queer people are at the forefront of doing the work, and I wish more cis-het (cisgender-heterosexual) men would. There’s still a huge amount of misogyny and queer phobia. I lose followers every time I talk about queerness, or when I try to express that the orgasm gap is real. There’s this reluctance from cis-het men to acknowledge they’ve been part of the problem. And, the thing is, all this will benefit you, guys; maybe you’ll be able to express more of your emotions; maybe you’ll have more opportunities to get laid.

People are very interested in having better sex, even if they can’t always admit to it. The reason condom usage is so low in India is because it’s seen as an impediment to pleasure. It’s looked at as a compromise. Sex toys, too, do sometimes get seen as a threat by cis-het men. But the thing is there’s all kinds of toys out there, for all kinds of body types and all kinds of pleasure. Men are curious about products for themselves, too. India has never had this much access: vibrators are being sold on Amazon and Nykaa as “massagers”, which you know, are not for your sports injuries (laughs). So I think there is a great amount of curiosity, demand and a market for pleasure products. Because who doesn’t like to have fun?

The truth is, this project has just about become sustainable. It’s almost as if your follower count determines your stock price (laughs). But as an educator, I do as little of branded content as possible. I never want to recommend a brand that I wouldn’t use myself, or whose ethics don’t align with mine. I’d never promote stuff that is dubious, that preys on people’s insecurities — like vaginal whitening creams or penis enhancers. I love condoms as a product, but I wouldn’t promote climax-delay condoms because they can numb your genitals.

I charge as much as possible for paid partnerships, but saying no to money is hard. So, I’ve cultivated relationships with brands that I am proud to associate with, such as Google, Bumble, Tinder and Durex. My ideal situation is where brands pay me to talk about what I care about on their platforms. My podcast exists exclusively on Spotify, so I don’t have to sell anything there. Grants (such as the one from the Pleasure Project) or collaborations (such as with International Planned Parenthood Federation; How to Use, which advocates for better contraception; Avert, an HIV prevention organisation) also let me keep doing this not-necessarily-lucrative work.

I want to be able to create more content in regional languages. I’ve worked hard on my Hindi and I can’t speak other languages, but I’d love for my podcast — and my book — to be available in Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, in every possible language. But that takes a team, time, money and energy. I’m just getting to a point where I could get that going, beyond my own little bedroom set-up.

I would also love to be able to utilise this recognition and output to further my cause in more tangible ways. Because there is something to be said for policy change and sex ed in schools, being there in person to deliver the message as opposed to posting it — stuff that gets somewhat easier to lobby for when you have a little clout. My priority is to make sex ed accessible; and my final goal is to help women get more orgasms!