Seven modern masters, Asia Arts Game Changer Vanguard Award winners, come to a Delhi exhibition

Faizal Khan
Nov 25, 2022 / 07:56 PM IST

Kiran Nadar Museum of Art's new exhibition, "Around the Table: Conversations about Milestones, Memories, Mappings", is a meeting point of art and archive.

Beyond the contemporariness of iconic artists Akbar Padamsee, Arpita Singh, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Himmat Shah, Jyoti Bhatt, Krishen Khanna and Vivan Sundaram is an award that binds them together. All the seven artists have won the Asia Arts Game Changer Vanguard Award presented by the Asia Society India to recognise their contribution to the development of modern and contemporary art in the continent.

At Delhi's Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA)'s new exhibition, "Around the Table: Conversations about Milestones, Memories, Mappings", on till December 4, in collaboration with the Asia Society India, the Vanguard Award is a gateway to an edifice of ideas inhabited by seven of the greatest Indian artists. In an avalanche of artworks, the show puts together a recollection of times and practices of a generation of artists who shaped the landscape of art in post-Independence India.

Conceptualised as a travelling exhibition (KNMA hasn't revealed the next venues and cities yet), "Around the Table" is designed as a maze of memories where art meets archive. “The exhibition is approached as a midnight feast where the seven co-travellers have gathered to rest their bundles of images and stories after their long travels," says KNMA's chief curator and director, Roobina Karode. "The many accounts constituted by the detritus of these artistic connections and crossings build up a vision of history and time that I was fortunate to inherit from some of the awardees showcased in the exhibition, who were also my teachers and mentors," adds Karode.

Nearly all artworks are from the KNMA collection while the exhibition has gathered a vast array of material, including prints of paintings, letters and old news reports, from the personal archives of the artists to document their impact and their own transition while creating new languages of art. The closely-knit nature of the Indian art community and art collectives reveal themselves in the long creative journey of the seven practitioners of modern and contemporary art. Towns like Baroda and events like the launch of the Group 1890 stand out as symbols of change and movements in a rapidly evolving landscape of art in the decades that followed India's independence.

“Asia Society India has always been deeply committed to the arts as one of its key areas of focus and impact. The Asia Arts Game Changer Awards are a testament to that. The year 2021 marked 15 years of Asia Society in India, and to commemorate this milestone, we decided to present a collaborative exhibition that would celebrate the legacy of our flagship awards," says Asia Society India CEO Inakshi Sobti.