Section 377 verdict: India joins countries where protests led to decriminalisation of gay sex

Argentina | Although, homosexuality was legal since 1853, there were no civil rights laws dedicated to protecting gay people. Homosexuality was looked down upon and desperation in men was blamed to be the leading cause for people "turning gay". However, in the 1970s, after LGBT rights organisation such as Nuestro Mundo and Safo were established, the plight of homosexuals came to the forefront. Together, they represented the homosexual liberation front and by the turn of the decade, public apathy and acceptance towards homosexuals started growing.