Restaurant review: Art meets gastronomy at Hosa, Goa's new South Indian fine-dining restaurant

Mini Ribeiro
Nov 26, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST

Run by EVH International (Indian Accent, Comorin), Hosa demonstrates both traditional skills and modern techniques in its contemporary interpretation of dishes from South India.

Hosa is located in an old Goan bungalow at Siolim; and the coconut and jasmine sorbet from the dessert menu. (Photos by Rajesh Chawla for HOSA)

South Indian cuisine in its various avatars may abound in Goa today, but gourmands are constantly seeking something new. And more so, when the offerings and representation of the cuisine is refreshingly new. ‘Hosa’ means “new” in Kannada and denotes Southern flavours, presented in a modern form.

Ambience & Décor

Brightly lit interiors dotted with plants and Portuguese design elements give Hosa a modern chic feel. Owner EHV’s design director Rohini Kapur and architect and designer Ashley Mascaren have managed to retain the susegad Goa vibe and character of the location - an old Goan bungalow at Siolim - while contemporizing the interiors.

Although the décor is an amalgamation of the old and the new - modern furniture meets Portuguese tiles, it seamlessly merges to create harmony. Below the stately arches, the bar confronts the eye as one enters and is energetic and alluring at once. The restaurant, spread across multiple areas, seats 100 people, including 25 in the elegant Patio.

Hosa pays tribute to art in various forms – displaying works of the Southern maestros and budding artists, which fits its ethos and complements the décor. The well-designed Art Room doubles up as a gallery during the day and transforms into a private dining area in the evening with a pre-function section, complete with its own bar counter. An extensive outdoor seating, dotting the promenade on the banks of the Chapora River, is on the cards in the near future.

(Photo by Rohit Chawla for HOSA)