Resort review: This boutique property near Alappuzha positions itself as an Ayurvedic hospital

Kalpana Sunder
Jan 08, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST

Among the retreats that opened their doors in 2022 is Amal Tamara, a boutique property in Mannancherry village, near Alappuzha in Kerala, offering a holistic treatment, from Ayurvedic massages, meditation, and an in-house doctor and chef curating treatments and meals according to what your body requires.

Amal Tamara, Kerala. (Photo: Kalpana Sunder)

Ayurveda has been seeing a resurgence since the pandemic motivated us to seek more healthful ways of living. In December 2022, AYUSH Ministry secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said at the 9th World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo in Goa that by the end of 2022, AYUSH sector will reach $10 billion.

This resurgence has also spilled over into wellness retreats and holidays. From Ananda in the Himalayas, in Uttarakhand, to Atmantan, Maharashtra, wellness resorts have been attracting the cash- and time-rich for detox holidays. Statista data show that India’s wellness economy was already worth $77.6 billion in 2020.

Amal Tamara, in Mannancherry village, near Alleppey, Kerala.

Among the retreats that opened their doors in 2022 is Amal Tamara, a boutique property with 19 rooms, in Mannancherry village, near Alappuzha, Kerala. Here, the treatment schedules are for a minimum of 7 days and then in multiples of a week. A typical stay is  a week and multiples of a week. Average costs with activities and treatment is Rs 183,775 for single and Rs 257,299 for double occupancy.

The décor and ambience

A two-hour drive from Kochi, past meandering canals and palm trees, brings you to Amal Tamara, spread over 3.5 acres, where the staff greet you with aarti and a sandalwood paste teeka. The welcome drink is tender coconut water.