Reporter's Take | Republic Day sales to bring down TV prices

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to understand how the offers will help to bring down prices and improve sales of TV sets.
Many white goods firms across the country are giving out discounts ahead of Republic Day.
The various offers might help the television makers to revive sales which saw a decline of 4-5 percent in 2019.
In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to understand how the offers will help to bring down prices and improve sales of TV sets.
Watch the video for more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 03:43 pm