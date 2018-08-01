Popular game Fortnite spirals teen into debt and drug addiction, attempts suicide

A 17-year-old boy from Lancashire attempted suicide after his fixation to popular online game Fortnite turned him into a debt-ridden drug addict.

According to a report in The Daily Mirror, Carl Thompson, who spent most of his time playing the first person shooter title by Epic Games, said that he hardly ate or slept and was “miserable and unable to function”.

When he realised that there was no way to "escape", Carl attempted suicide by jumping from his third-floor bedroom window. Luckily for him, his father came in time and pulled him to safety.

The teenager, who is undergoing treatment to deal with the addiction, now wants to deter others from making the same mistakes.

“Fortnite turned me into a suicidal, thieving, lying drug addict. I want to warn kids or parents how the game sucks you in far, far worse than any 18-rated game I’ve played. The idea that young kids are playing this is terrifying," he said.

Epic's free title which launched last year has gained a lot of traction, especially amongst the youngsters due to its open world shoot-em-up style of gameplay. According to The Daily Mirror, the game has attracted 125 million players from across the globe, since its launch last July.

Despite being freely available online, its meteoric rise expects to earn Epic Games GBP 15 billion next year.

In June, Fortnite landed a nine-year-old girl in rehab after she wet herself during a 10-hour long binging session.

As per reports, in the past year, more than 5,000 people sought help for gaming addiction- a 167 percent rise – with 30 percent of them being children.

"I’m petrified how many kids will get addicted to this game this summer. I urge every parent to keep their gaming console out of bounds at night and to spot the warning signs. It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor... this game sucks you in and ruins lives," said Carl's mother Carol.