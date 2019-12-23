Order healthy online: Swiggy sees 3.5 lakh orders for healthy options in 2019

Apparently, Indians are now being careful about their eating habits even while ordering online. According to a Swiggy 2019 report, the online food delivery app noticed a significant uptick in Keto-specific items being ordered.

Indians ordering healthy

With overall orders for healthy options crossing 3.5 lakh this year, the latest food trend that has taken the country by storm is the Ketogenic diet.

The report also pointed out that Swiggy noticed a 306 percent increase in Keto-specific items ordered in 2019.

Dishes like Keto brownies, Keto-friendly Tuscan Chicken and Healthy Red Rice Poha were some of the most frequently ordered items in the healthy category. For fitness enthusiasts, Keto Brownies happen to be the sweet treat they most indulged in.

The report titled 'Swiggy StatEATistics 2019 - Food & Hyperlocal Delivery Trends'- also cited a 249 percent increase in healthy food orders including keto.

Pan-India analysis between January and November 2019 revealed several other interesting trends.

Do you have a sweet tooth?

While Gulab Jamun and Moong Dal Halwa continue to be favourites, the new entrant in the top dessert list is Falooda. Besides 17,69,399 Gulab Jamun orders and 2,00,301 orders for Moong Dal Halwa in 2019, Falooda is the newest entry into the top desserts list on Swiggy, with a whopping 11,94,732 orders this year.

A special ice-cream filled Falooda was ordered over 6,000 times in Mumbai. Another favorite, 'Choco pie and drink' was ordered 79,242 times in Chandigarh alone.

Over 3 lakh cakes were ordered on Swiggy, Black Forest being the most preferred one.

Other popular sweet treats include the usual suspects such as Death by Chocolate, Tender Coconut ice cream, Tiramisu ice cream and Kesar Halwa.

Ghar ka Khana (home-styled food)

Khichdi witnessed a 128 percent increase in orders in 2019, between January to November. A considerable increase was noticed during the festive month of Navaratri.

Plus, a variety of thalis like Methi Malai Paneer, Dhaba Dal with Rice and Chapatis thali, Gobi Matar Masala, Dal Makhani with Jeera Rice and Chapatis thali and the Mini Dosa, Idli, Vada and Sambar thali have found a special place on consumers' meal tables.

Biryani rules the roost

Biryani topped the list of 'most ordered dish', the third year in a row. Indians ordered an average of 95 Biryanis per minute or 1.6 Biryanis every second.

Thrissur in Kerala, famous for its Biryani combos, saw a special addition this year. 'Freedom Food Combo' prepared by jail inmates saw over 2,000 orders within a short time of its launch.

