Opinion | In India, there are too many barriers for persons with disabilities

A recent report in a news publication asserted the increased accessibility for the "Divyangjan" (differently-abled person) in government infrastructures and public-utility services, ever since the 2015 launch of the "Accessible India" campaign. The reality, however, is more than meets the eye.

For a person with disabilities in India, the process of getting out of their house for everyday affairs entails multitude of considerations. The public transport in your city might not be accessible. If you live in a big city where some of the means of transport, for example the Metro service, is accessible, getting to the Metro station might still be a journey full of obstacles. Roads might be uneven or waterlogged. Footpaths in India rarely have tactile paths or curb cuts, making it difficult for persons across disability to navigate the city on their own. Manholes and dysfunctional zebra crossings make it a dangerous, even life-threatening, task. Private modes of transportation, such as a taxi service, might seem more feasible if you can afford them but then you might be refused service because the taxi driver does not want to carry the wheelchair in his car. If you happen to be a woman with disability, some form of harassment is always on the cards. At the end of the day, the inaccessible public transportation system forces many disabled people to be in constant state of jeopardy and many of them are forced to stay at home, alienated from public life.

According to the 76th round of National Sample Survey (NSS) conducted in 2018, among the persons with disabilities who were surveyed and had used public transport in the 365 days preceding the survey, 67.1 per cent of them had faced difficulties in accessing or using public transport. According to this survey, accessibility was equally bad in urban as well as rural areas and many of them faced obstacles despite having a caregiver with them. The survey, done by a government body, only emphasised how bad the state of public transportation is in this country.

The governments at the Centre and state levels often use little additions in accessibility infrastructure for tokenism and public relations. Accessibility, therefore, is never embedded in the ethos of good governance or public policy. For example, governments in most states continue to buy buses which are not accessible for wheelchair users. For tokenism, some accessible buses are bought, that too after disability rights organisations or individuals go to court. Trains have special bogies for persons with disabilities but the process of booking under the quota remains a painful process. Railway stations have lifts and escalators, yet they remain dysfunctional in many places across India.

The reason behind this half-hearted approach lies in the basic lack of understanding about accessibility. Accessibility is considered a welfare scheme for persons with disability who only constitute about 2.17 per cent of the population. What is forgotten is that many people, including old people who might not identify as a person with disability but have mobility problems or people with temporary illness or impairment, might also benefit immensely if accessibility is built into the public culture. A barrier free environment for all is a necessity for any civic society. The tokenistic approach to accessibility also highlights the procedural nature of democracy itself, where substantive ideals of equality are missing.

It was believed that the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act which became law in 2016 will change things. Change, even the small ones, is still a far cry, as public buildings continue to remain inaccessible.

According to the same NSS survey, among the persons with disabilities who were surveyed and had to access a public building in the 365 days preceding the survey, 63.9 per cent of them faced difficulties in accessing it. Without an overhaul of current public infrastructure and a systemic approach to accessibility, the law won't be able to have the same transformative power as it was supposed to. Without access to public transportation and public services, even grievance redressal measures lose their potency. Lack of access to public transportation, along with the stigma against disabled people, affects the ability of persons with disabilities to live their life to the fullest. It affects their ability to get or keep a job, and their ability to attend educational institutions. It impacts their ability to maintain a social life or take a holiday. Without familiarity, every new destination seems like an adventure, and not in a good way. This facilitates a culture, where even the presence of a person with disability is seen as an exception rather than a rule. Anyone who is able to participate in the public sphere is deemed inspiration for just being present. These erases the lives of many disabled people who are systematically pushed out of educational institutions and workplaces through inaccessible infrastructure. Accessibility in India is often seen from the lens of an individual and the collective or societal approach is missing from the entire discourse. It is not surprising that it is disabled individuals who have to take the onus on themselves and turn into activists and serial petitioners in courts. The process is not only exhausting for persons with disabilities, it also serves as a reminder that public policy and public discourse remains indifferent to their rights. Imagine being disabled and running from pillar to post for your rights using transport that is not meant for you, in buildings which have barriers at every step. This, if anything, is a good indicator of how disabled persons are treated by the state and society at large in our country.

Abhishek Anicca is an independent writer, and author of 'The Body Comes First' (Penguin Random House, 2023). Abhishek is on Twitter @abhishekanicca Views expressed are personal.

