Offended sensibilities and the abuse of power

Sanjay Sipahimalani
Dec 10, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Aliesa Ganieva’s satirical novel portrays how authoritarian regimes win consent, and the corruption that follows in its wake.

Aliesa Ganieva’s satirical novel about an authoritarian regime, 'Offended Sensibilities', has now been translated from the Russian by Carol Apollonio. (Representational photo: Steve Harvey via Unsplash)

What do many authoritarian regimes have in common? A constant need to gain legitimacy and win consent, among other things. This leads to control of the media, cultural output, and education. The effects of such actions, the abuse of power, and what slips through the cracks are the subject of Aliesa Ganieva’s satirical new novel, Offended Sensibilities, now translated from the Russian by Carol Apollonio.

The relevance of these issues hardly needs to be underlined. The novel is set in a provincial Russian town, but the setting can clearly be seen as a microcosm of the nation as a whole – and of other nations, too. In this work, Ganieva moves away from Dagestan in the North Caucasus, the location of her previous novels. With Offended Sensibilities, she has written a neo-noir saga of sorts, one which looks under the rug of a controlling system to find what has been swept underneath.

The novel starts with a roadside death, that of the region’s minister for economic development. It then expands outwards to encompass a variety of other characters: bureaucrats, schoolteachers, journalists, playwrights, artists and more. This novelistic montage creates the atmosphere of a malformed, top-down society in which virtually everyone is corrupt or complicit.

It is also a detective story. The connecting link between disparate characters is that they are being investigated for their roles in the minister’s death as well as receiving anonymous, threatening messages. The detective himself is hardly a paragon of virtue and order, which is entirely in keeping with the seamy environment that Ganieva creates.

Succeeding chapters delve into the individual lives of these suspects, highlighting the compromises they make to satisfy their needs. Take the minister’s mistress, to begin with. She profits from government real estate contracts to grow into a glamorous personality who rubbed shoulders with “the high and mighty of the town, who patronised actors and singers, was interviewed by fashion magazines about the latest trends, owned a cosmetics salon, and flitted off to Bali to be photographed in a bathing suit”.

Meanwhile, the minister’s bereaved wife, the head of a local school, takes comfort from the thought that he had stashed a significant amount in trust funds overseas. The school itself thrives on donations: “The money—sticky, crumpled bills—was brought to her in thick envelopes with the students’ names listed on the front, along with how much each one gave.”