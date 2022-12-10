Offended sensibilities and the abuse of power

Aliesa Ganieva’s satirical novel about an authoritarian regime, 'Offended Sensibilities', has now been translated from the Russian by Carol Apollonio. (Representational photo: Steve Harvey via Unsplash)

What do many authoritarian regimes have in common? A constant need to gain legitimacy and win consent, among other things. This leads to control of the media, cultural output, and education. The effects of such actions, the abuse of power, and what slips through the cracks are the subject of Aliesa Ganieva’s satirical new novel, Offended Sensibilities, now translated from the Russian by Carol Apollonio.

The relevance of these issues hardly needs to be underlined. The novel is set in a provincial Russian town, but the setting can clearly be seen as a microcosm of the nation as a whole – and of other nations, too. In this work, Ganieva moves away from Dagestan in the North Caucasus, the location of her previous novels. With Offended Sensibilities, she has written a neo-noir saga of sorts, one which looks under the rug of a controlling system to find what has been swept underneath.

The novel starts with a roadside death, that of the region’s minister for economic development. It then expands outwards to encompass a variety of other characters: bureaucrats, schoolteachers, journalists, playwrights, artists and more. This novelistic montage creates the atmosphere of a malformed, top-down society in which virtually everyone is corrupt or complicit.

It is also a detective story. The connecting link between disparate characters is that they are being investigated for their roles in the minister’s death as well as receiving anonymous, threatening messages. The detective himself is hardly a paragon of virtue and order, which is entirely in keeping with the seamy environment that Ganieva creates.

Succeeding chapters delve into the individual lives of these suspects, highlighting the compromises they make to satisfy their needs. Take the minister’s mistress, to begin with. She profits from government real estate contracts to grow into a glamorous personality who rubbed shoulders with “the high and mighty of the town, who patronised actors and singers, was interviewed by fashion magazines about the latest trends, owned a cosmetics salon, and flitted off to Bali to be photographed in a bathing suit”.

Meanwhile, the minister’s bereaved wife, the head of a local school, takes comfort from the thought that he had stashed a significant amount in trust funds overseas. The school itself thrives on donations: “The money—sticky, crumpled bills—was brought to her in thick envelopes with the students’ names listed on the front, along with how much each one gave.”

These are just two of those that Ganieva portrays as living off underserved gains while displaying an outward façade of respectability. Prosecutors take cuts. Theatre impresarios produce historically slanted work. Everyone pays lip service to a state-approved version of reality while looking for ways to line their pockets.

Then, there are the offended sensibilities of the title, which grow like weeds in a hothouse environment. A schoolteacher is accused of falsifying the country’s glorious past after a video circulates of his lesson on the Soviet Union’s role during World War 2. A town resident, “swollen up with wrath like a helium balloon,” accuses a play of desecrating the Orthodox faith, and has it closed down. Independent journalists are assaulted and made to write retractions. There are parallels everywhere.

Throughout, Ganieva also contrasts the living standards of townspeople. Civic infrastructure is in a mess, with potholed roads and crumbling buildings, but the interiors of the well-heeled are luxurious and comfortably furnished. Food is flaunted as a decadent extravagance by some, while others make do with what they can get.

There is little room for nuance in Offended Sensibilities. The range of issues is broad, the satire is on-the-nose, and most characters wear their hearts on their sleeves. Yet, the novel carries one along with its high indignation at the state of affairs, expressed with a degree of humour born out of deep discontent.

Towards the end, Ganieva sums up the coercive conditions in a trenchant passage. “Neighbour spied on neighbour,” she writes, while “Cossacks patrolled the town, cracking their whips in the air, on the hunt for anyone who might desecrate the nation’s symbols, or attempt to undermine its founding principles, or defile anything holy.”

The effect on the citizens is apparent: “they became careful with words, took to glancing apprehensively around them; they worried they might blurt something out on social media, or ingest some foreign food by mistake…or accidentally advocate for something inappropriate.” It’s a situation that should offend everyone’s sensibilities.