    October reading: New books from Sudha Murty, Orhan Pamuk and more authors

    Recommendations for autumn season reading.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 01, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST
    (Images: Penguin)

    The cosy autumn season is perfect to retreat to your favourite corner and become engrossed in a new book. Here is a list of upcoming releases to choose from:

    1) The Magic Of The Lost Story: Sudha Murty

    Sudha Murty's book takes readers on another adventure-filled experience with Nooni, the 12-year-old protagonist of The Magic of the Lost Temple. Filled with artworks, the book will be available beginning October 10.

    2) Nights Of Plague: Orhan Pamuk 

    The Turkish Master storyteller writes a novel about a plague devastating an island (fictional) in the Ottoman Empire. The "part a detective story, part historical epic" will be released in India on October 17.

    3) It Starts With Us: Colleen Hoover 

    The novel from Colleen Hoover, the New York Times best-selling author, is the sequel to the phenomenally-successful It Ends with Us. The book will be available beginning October 18.

    4) Kishore Kumar : The Ultimate Biography (Harper Collins)

    Anirudha Bhattacharjee and Parthiv Dhar's book delves into the relatively unknown aspects of the legendary singer and actor's life. The book, a fruit of over three decades of research, will be available on Amazon India beginning October 27.

    5) The Song Of The Cell: Siddhartha Mukherjee

    From Siddhartha Mukherjee, famed author of The Emperor of All Maladies, comes a book about how scientists discovered and came to understand cells. The six-part book, expected to release on October 30, is replete with Mukherjee’s own experience doctor, and prolific reader -- a work being described as "both panoramic and intimate".

    6) Unstoppable Us, Volume 1: Yuval Noah Harari

    The Sapiens author is back with an illustrated book about how humans learned to not just survive but flourish on Earth. The book will be released on October 20.
    Tags: #books #Orhan Pamuk #Sudha Murty
    first published: Oct 1, 2022 04:05 pm
