Now, a matrimonial site just for doctors as Matrimony.com launches DoctorsMatrimony

On DoctorsMatrimony.com, doctors can choose matches not only by religion, city, community, education, but also by specialisation.

Maryam Farooqui
January 11, 2021 / 09:13 PM IST
Matrimony.com: White Oak India Equity Fund acquired 1.47 lakh shares in company at Rs 721.4 per share and BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 2,72,537 shares at same price on the BSE. However, CMDB II sold 5 lakh shares in company at Rs 721.41 per share.

Matrimony.com, a consumer internet company which operates brands like BharatMatrimony, CommunityMatrimony and EliteMatrimony, has launched a new site - DoctorsMatrimony.com, a site meant only for doctors called  which is only

According to the company, lakhs of doctors have chosen another doctor as a life partner through Matrimony.com services. In fact, Matrimony.com has seen 40 percent increase in the number of doctors registering over the past three years.

Plus, the company said women doctors have no hesitation in signing up on Matrimony.com services as the company has 54 percent women doctors and 46 percent are male doctors.

On the new platform, doctors can choose matches not only by religion, city, community, education but also by specialisation. Along with this, the platform has privacy features like other matrimonial platforms.

“Most doctors feel the need for a companion who understands their profession and shared values well and that seems possible when the life partner is also a doctor. Through our current app, we have understood the unique preferences of the doctor community. Seeing lakhs of doctor couples find each other through our services over the past 20 years we decided to launch DoctorsMatrimony.com," said Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO – Matrimony.com.

Close

Matrimony.com is betting big on the new platform as it sees huge business opportunity for this category. "As per the National Health Profile 2019, the total number of registered allopathic doctors in India is 11,54,686, number of dental surgeons is 2,54,283 and registered AYUSH Doctors in India is 7,99,879," the company said.

During coronavirus-led lockdown, Matrimony.com's BharatMatrimony like many other matrimonial sites adopted to digital matchmaking trends like video calling. In just few days of the launch of the video feature, the platform had seen as many four lakh users using the feature.

In an earlier interview with Moneycontrol, Janakiraman had said during the initial period of the coronavirus situation business was impacted. However, growth bounced back since June last year.
TAGS: #Business #doctorsmatrimony.com #India #Lifestyle #Matrimony.com #stocks
first published: Jan 11, 2021 09:13 pm

