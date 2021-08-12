Not so fine dine: Maharashtra extends restaurant timings but conditions apply

While hotels and restaurants can operate till 10 pm across the state at 50 percent seating capacity from August 15, according to the state government's order dated August 11, under the new clause restaurant staff has to be fully vaccinated.

The Maharashtra government has extended restaurant timings from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., but has added a new clause which the industry says is unrealistic.

While hotels and restaurants can operate till 10 pm across the state at 50 percent seating capacity from August 15, according to the state government's order dated August 11, under the new clause restaurant staff has to be fully vaccinated.

And this is not going down well with the industry.

Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here

"Upon reading the final points we realized that it can be far more draconian because now the staff has to be double vaccinated plus 14 days to work in the restaurants. This is not possible because the rate at which vaccination is going, I think the only people who are vaccinated in the last week of April are eligible for it now," Anurag Katiyar, President, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) told Moneycontrol.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Unlike malls, it is not mandatory for people coming in restaurants to be fully vaccinated but the condition that only double vaccinated employees can work in restaurants is not possible, said Katiyar.

"If we read this (order) carefully it will mean that on August 15 many restaurants will shut shop because they will not have adequate number of people who are double vaccinated to run the restaurants. A good idea is getting defeated because of these clauses. Lack of clarity of will lead to confusions," the NRAI president added.

Also Read | COVID-19 blues: Maharashtra allows malls to reopen but with many riders

He said that to have every employee double vaccinated is not possible because most of the workforce is in the age group of 18-45 and the vaccination for them started only in the month of April.

"How is it possible to vaccinate everybody so fast? There are vaccination availability issues till date. While NRAI is conducting a vaccination drive, 84 days (gap) cannot be shortened," he added.

Those who are fully vaccinated need to have a 14 day gap after the second jab before they get back to work in restaurants.

The NRAI will be writing a letter to the government requesting them to reconsider the vaccination clause.

"We have started informal discussions," said Katiyar.

If not for this clause, the decision of Maharashtra government would have been a big relief.

"If this clause is reconsidered then it is a great relief because it opens restaurants for one part of dinner which is not bad considering dinner constitutes 70 percent of our business. Even if I add 30 percent to my business it is a lot right now," added Katiyar.