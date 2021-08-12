Not so fine dine: Maharashtra extends restaurant timings but conditions apply

While hotels and restaurants can operate till 10 pm across the state at 50 percent seating capacity from August 15, according to the state government's order dated August 11, under the new clause restaurant staff has to be fully vaccinated.
The Maharashtra government has extended restaurant timings from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., but has added a new clause which the industry says is unrealistic.
While hotels and restaurants can operate till 10 pm across the state at 50 percent seating capacity from August 15, according to the state government's order dated August 11, under the new clause restaurant staff has to be fully vaccinated.
And this is not going down well with the industry.
"Upon reading the final points we realized that it can be far more draconian because now the staff has to be double vaccinated plus 14 days to work in the restaurants. This is not possible because the rate at which vaccination is going, I think the only people who are vaccinated in the last week of April are eligible for it now," Anurag Katiyar, President, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) told Moneycontrol.
Unlike malls, it is not mandatory for people coming in restaurants to be fully vaccinated but the condition that only double vaccinated employees can work in restaurants is not possible, said Katiyar.
"If we read this (order) carefully it will mean that on August 15 many restaurants will shut shop because they will not have adequate number of people who are double vaccinated to run the restaurants. A good idea is getting defeated because of these clauses. Lack of clarity of will lead to confusions," the NRAI president added.
He said that to have every employee double vaccinated is not possible because most of the workforce is in the age group of 18-45 and the vaccination for them started only in the month of April.
"How is it possible to vaccinate everybody so fast? There are vaccination availability issues till date. While NRAI is conducting a vaccination drive, 84 days (gap) cannot be shortened," he added.
Those who are fully vaccinated need to have a 14 day gap after the second jab before they get back to work in restaurants.
The NRAI will be writing a letter to the government requesting them to reconsider the vaccination clause.
"We have started informal discussions," said Katiyar.
If not for this clause, the decision of Maharashtra government would have been a big relief.
"If this clause is reconsidered then it is a great relief because it opens restaurants for one part of dinner which is not bad considering dinner constitutes 70 percent of our business. Even if I add 30 percent to my business it is a lot right now," added Katiyar.