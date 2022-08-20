My Family and Other Globalizers | The problem with favourite things

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

Children are world-class taxonomists. Taxonomy, of course, is the practice and science of classification. An Eskimo’s taxonomy has a lot of different types of snow. An Indian’s culinary taxonomy doesn’t figure curry as a single type of “food” in the manner of the “curry houses” of England.

But regardless of nationality, all children seem to share the need to create lists; to categorize and rank.

Favourite songs.

Favourite superheroes.

Favourite colours.

The other day my younger son, asked me to rank my favourite friends. And of course, both boys are keen on knowing which one is my favourite child!

I find this desire to tabulate and assign hierarchical positions to everything, wearying. Mostly because it involves comparing two or more equally good or bad things. I like broccoli and spinach. I don’t see why one has to be better than the other. I also love my boys equally, despite allegations of favouritism on both sides. And I really can’t choose between the different books I have written, or the different countries I have lived in. Moreover, much to my kids’ disappointment, I resolutely refuse to categorize death by hanging, drowning and stabbing in any kind of order.

My tendency is to blur boundaries; to add and mix up, rather than to segregate and order. I gravitate to what we humans have in common, rather than what separates us. Instead of comparing apples to oranges and finding one lacking, I prefer to enjoy both.

For example, in India, we spend the summer waiting for the rain, while in Belgium people spend the summer awaiting the sun. But the celebration of “fine” weather, when it comes, is the same. Again, in China it is considered rude to arrive late to a party but being early is entirely forgivable. In India, only Chinese diplomats arrive before 9pm for a 7pm invite. But hosts in both nations treat their guests lavishly.

As a writer, I’ve always preferred semi-colons to full stops, despite the admonitions of English style-guides to keep sentences short and crisp. I’m greedy for abundance and wary of exclusions.

I realize, of course, that in some ways I am being ridiculous for subjecting the children’s list-making proclivities to such abstract analysis. I used to make endless lists of favourite this-that-and-the-others too, in the days when a year felt like an ocean of time upon which my scribbled-in diary was the dinghy on which I floated across.

Sorting, every child education specialist will tell you, is a great toddler activity. It gives little ones a way to group their thoughts, process information, store and retrieve ideas, and describe items. Learning to speak is itself learning to categorize, even without knowing it. It's why toddlers might point at all animals and says “doggy”. Ishaan, my older son, rather embarrassingly went through a phase of calling all men “Papa”.

And, if I’m honest, I may no longer spend time ranking my favourite colours, but list-making remains foundational to my daily existence. Shopping lists are a perennial. And as I get older, I rely increasingly on to-do lists for administrative minutiae that unless written down have a way of evaporating from my brain, like morning dew under the rising sun.

I suppose it’s not the lists that bother me as much as the hierarchy; the desire to argue the superiority of one over the other. It’s because this world we live in already seems to have devised so many ways to rank and divide “us” from “them”: by political borders, religion, gender, skin colour, even gastronomic choices.

So, I don’t want my children’s entirely natural tendency to categorize, to harden into something more pernicious. They may have a favourite author, but I’d really like them to discover all those other books and writers they haven’t yet chanced upon. And yes, blue is a perfectly nice colour to love, but try out some clothes in red and green too. We’re lucky to live in a world with a rainbow of colours and almost endless avenues of discovery. We should make the most of it.