My Family and Other Globalizers | Bringing up digital natives

In the 1930s, experts told parents that the radio would harm children. What's changed today is the technologies we worry about. (Representational image: Alvaro Reyes via Unsplash)

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

Every generation of parents have their pet anxieties. And the hands down winner for the current cohort is screen time. Our kids are digital natives. There are memes of toddlers who don’t know what to do with a (paper) magazine, so they try and swipe right on the cover, visibly puzzled when nothing happens.

In my own home there are screens aplenty. My older son is accompanied by a permanent auditory soundtrack. Wherever he goes, disembodied voices waft from the phone in his hand. He is more likely to leave home without his clothes than without his phone.

When the younger one returns home from school, he barely gives me a brusque hug before lunging for his laptop upon which he gazes adoringly at his favourite YouTuber (who, given his non-stop prattle, is rather inappropriately named Unspeakable), playing video games.

I am not alone among parents in finding this particular phenomenon – of kids watching other people playing video games- befuddling. It’s bad enough if they spend their free time playing video games themselves, but hours watching other people on the Internet playing them can feel truly egregious – in a “the-world-is-coming-to-an-end-look-at-today’s-youth” manner.

I was brought up short, however, by the explanation for this pastime that my boys gave me.

“Do you enjoy watching tennis, Mama?” Ishaan queried.

I do.

“And do you play tennis yourself?”

I don’t.

“So, what’s the difference between you watching someone else playing tennis on TV and me watching a professional Minecraft player playing a game on the Internet?”

Since we are on the subject of sports, let me extend the metaphor and state that I was clean-bowled by that logic. It put me in mind of past moral panics around technology and children.

Almost a century ago, in 1935, the director of the Child Study Association of America noted of a new media: “no locks will keep this intruder out, nor can parents shift their children away from it.” This was a reference to the radio, which was widely held at the time to be habit-forming, its effects on mental and physical health likened to alcohol addiction by leading pediatricians.

Rewind a couple of centuries and the novel, so beloved by today’s pedagogically-minded parents, was associated with excessive risk-taking and immoral behaviour in readers. In the 18th century, young people were often diagnosed with reading addiction, alternatively described as reading rage or reading lust. This “epidemic” was linked to morally dissolute, promiscuous comportment, and even suicide.

The Sorrows of Young Werther, a 1774 novel by German great, Goethe, for example, was considered so dangerous as an incitement to suicide (spoiler alert: the novel’s protagonist kills himself) that it was banned in Denmark, Italy and Leipzig.

So, how should today’s parents respond to their children’s increasingly digitally-mediated lives? Are they truly in danger? Or is our preoccupation with video games and screen time along the historic continuum of moral panics around new technologies?

I would venture that as is often the case, the truth lies somewhere in the middle of these two extremes. Technology has rarely been inherently good or evil despite what the techno-utopians/dystopians would have us believe.

My children are far more knowledgeable than I was at their age, because of the encyclopedia of the Internet that they have easy access to. My younger child is an authority on ancient Greece mythology. My older one basically knows everything. They have learned chess playing with bots. Their piano has improved, thanks to access to YouTube videos.

Yes, their handwriting is sub-par. They don’t write letters. They find it difficult to do nothing. But perhaps we are in danger of romanticizing all of these “losses.” There are certainly trade-offs. For there are pleasures in all of the analogue activities above, made more pleasurable by their difficulty when compared to the speed and ease of the digital world.

But as parents, we also need to interrogate how we live our own lives. For the majority of us, screens - of laptops, iPads and phones - are ubiquitous. We are constantly online, to socialize, learn, read, entertain ourselves.

If we are so worried about our kids’ behaviour, we’d do well to look to ourselves first. In our home, we have screen-free mealtimes, and screen-free daily walks. For the rest, my boys make their own decisions about how they spend their time. The outcome, if I am honest, is that they are online a lot of the time. But then, so am I.

Ultimately, like everyone else, we are muddling along, having taken the plunge into these new digital currents. On occasion, we worry about being swept away by their strength, but mostly we enjoy the buoyancy of being afloat.