My Family and Other Globalizers | Practicing motherhood on cats

Animals love unconditionally and listen without judgement. They’ve been shown to decrease stress and loneliness, while helping kids gain empathy and learn responsibility. (Representational image: Dorothea Oldani via Unsplash)

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

I was an ambivalent mother-to-be. In my BC (before child) era, babies hadn’t interested me. I’d never been struck by a longing to coo at a bundled-up newborn. I found drool unpleasant. Once I’d caught sight of a friend tasting pureed baby food with her finger before feeding it to her seven-month-old. It had made me nauseous.

But, as I’d approached my mid-30s, the spouse and I had begun to talk about starting a family. We’d been in a relationship for almost a decade by then and decided that it was time. In retrospect, I hadn’t decided as much as responded. It was a response to my mother’s queries; to what common sense concurred was ‘normal’; to some kind of mysterious biological tick-tocking. It was also a submission: to adulthood and Darwin.

The fact was, that I’d rarely paused to examine what I truly felt about motherhood, mostly because I feared that scrutinizing the subject might put me off it. But while I did not particularly want a baby, I also did not not want one.

Eventually, the scientific side of my temperament had taken over. We were living in China at the time and the pilot project was Beijing’s preferred way to test all policy waters, from special economic zones to new environmental regulations. I decided that parenthood could do with a pilot project too. And so, in the summer of 2006, we adopted two stray kittens: Caramel and Tofu.

These pets were to be our gateway drug to babies. They required care, grooming and discipline. They curtailed spontaneity. No longer could we just pack up our bags and leave for a vacation at short notice. We were responsible for their welfare and had to make constant provisions for them, when away.

We became regulars at the vet, gaining familiarity with vaccination schedules and deworming pills. Tofu required supplemental vitamins, which we had to coax her into eating with every meal. We gave them baths and brushed out their tangled hair. We read up on ideal cat diets and fed them cooked liver and egg yolk. We anthropomorphized them shamelessly, imagining how cute it would be if we could hold a cat birthday party to mark the first year of their adoption.

In short, the spouse and I were transformed into doting cat parents, and the stage was all set for Act II: babies. We were cognizant, of course, that an actual baby would require more of everything than our pets, but the general principles had been tried out and tested, with success.

Today, 16 years later, Caramel and Tofu remain the senior siblings of the family, which has since expanded to include the humans: Ishaan and Nico. (As an aside, the cats are possibly the best travelled felines in the world, having called five countries home over the course of their lives). And although the arrival of their human brothers was somewhat of a demotion for them in the hierarchy of family priorities, the cats have borne it with feline insouciance.

Now, the developmental, psychological, and financial needs of a child surpass those of an animal by a hundredfold. Pets and kids are not equivalent, but they are complimentary.

When my teenager is driving me nuts with his intransigence, five minutes with my face buried in Caramel’s fur revives my maternal spirits. When the boys have one of their frequent arguments, each takes a cat and marches off to their room for a cuddle and grouse. They tell the cats how much they hate their brother. Their feline sibling listens with scarcely veiled disinterest, and peace is restored. When the cats, now ageing, are sick and at the vet’s, my boys comfort me in the waiting room. We are - human and feline together- a family unit.

The benefits of pets for children have been studied widely. Animals love unconditionally and listen without judgement. They’ve been shown to decrease stress and loneliness, while helping kids gain empathy and learn responsibility. They’re basically better parents than parents.

And when kids around the age of 7 or 8 are surveyed, they tend to rank their pets higher than their human family members in their taxonomy of love. In case the takeaway of this column isn’t obvious by now, I’ll spell it out: when in doubt, get a pet.





