My Family and Other Globalizers | Parenting nightmare: Losing the kids

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

The 17th century French philosopher René Descartes famously said, “I think, therefore I am.” I’d contend that an addendum is in order, in the vein of, “I parent, therefore I fail.”

It’s ironic that I write a parenting column, for this implies some manner of expertise on my part. In fact, far from being able to tell anyone how to best look after their offspring, all I know with any certainty is that no one is really good at parenting. Because to be good at it, is nigh on impossible. One needs less lofty ambitions, like being just good enough to keep the children safe, and yourself sane.

Luckily for parenting columnists like me, there is social media. The combined Zuckerbergian forces of Facebook and Instagram allows us to construct a grand illusion. My shared photos, with their pithy captions, carefully curate a family life where my boys spend their evenings playing classical music on the piano, only taking a break to cook the family dinner, or have a quick game of chess with each other. On Facebook, we are all shining, happy people.

You will not see the hours of me yelling at the boys to practice piano, or the epic fights the brothers have almost daily, which involve blows and tears and all manner of social media-unfriendly viscera.

But this column is not Facebook. And here, you get the warts and all of bringing up little humans. Personally, I’ve always found learning about parenting failures to be more useful than parenting tips. The former are balm for guilt; the latter only stoke the flames of self-recrimination.

I will let you in on one of my darkest parenting secrets. One so terrible that it makes my blood freeze, even now, half a dozen years post-facto. There’s no way of dressing up what happened nicely, so I’ll just be bald: I lost the boys when they were only 5 and 7 years old.

As a mother, the most basic responsibility towards one’s kids, is to know where they are. And I failed at it. And in that moment, when I realized my boys were gone, I knew the delicacy of the invisible threads that keep us tethered to this life, to sanity, to the illusion of continuity. I felt the cold wind that would snap these threads in an instant, were anything to have happened to my children.

We were on a family holiday in Australia. Thick crowds thronged Sydney harbor. Feeling slightly claustrophobic, my husband and I decided to move away from the area. “Come on boys,” I told Ishaan and Nico, “follow us.” And then – and I have replayed this scene in my head a million times – Julio and I turned our backs on the children and began walking away. We assumed they were right behind us. I turned around to check on them in what must have been only seconds, and they were gone. The crowd had swallowed them up like a hungry monster from the deeps.

I remember the next few minutes as though they occurred underwater. The soundscape was muffled, and everything unfolded in slow motion. In fact, Julio and I ran up and down the harbor like crazy people, screaming the boys’ names, frantically scanning the crowds with tear-stained eyes. And then, a stranger tugged at my hand and pointed. In the distance, two tiny figures, screaming, “Mama, mama,” streaked towards me. The crowds parted to let them through, and everyone clapped as they flew into my arms.

Later, the boys explained that when I’d asked them to follow, they’d delayed by a few seconds to finish a conversation. And when they looked up again, they could no longer see us. They took off in the opposite direction to where Julio and I had headed in the hope of catching us, but only found themselves deeper in the midst of strangers.

From separation to reunion the whole incident probably played out over 7-8 minutes. But minutes can feel like lifetimes (another truth every parent knows).

In the end, we are all more or less faulty as parents, but some of us are luckier than others. Every uneventful day that passes, is a lucky one. We should be grateful for each one of them.