My Family and Other Globalizers | What no one tells us about parenting - seriously

Pallavi Aiyar
Dec 31, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

The future of human procreation probably depends on the omission of certain choice details. But your columnist is a journalist devoted to the truth.

The next time some well-meaning auntie tells you to “go for a second” because two children are “easier” than one, let the words drift in from one ear and out of the other. (Photo: Samer Daboul via Pexels)

Content warning: Contains mentions of self-harm and allusions to child death that might be distressing for some.

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens

Childbirth and parenting are among the most universal of experiences. And yet it remains a social conspiracy to keep the truth about these processes from public discourse. I am convinced this is the result of some kind of Darwinian imperative. The future of human procreation probably depends on the omission of certain choice details. But your columnist is a journalist devoted to the truth, Darwin notwithstanding. So read on, if you would like to be told it as it is - without any punches pulled (and only the occasional mixed metaphor).

Hard truth #1: Labour does not end with the delivery of the baby.

Sorry ladies, you might have spent scores of hours convulsing and grunting until your babe is finally pushed into this world. But now is when you discover that labour contractions do not end with this effort. To begin with, the baby is not the only thing you will deliver. A goopy mess called the placenta is still in there and requires further expulsion on behalf of your uterus. But wait, there’s more. Your uterus will, in fact, continue to contract for up to SIX WEEKS after birth. And it will hurt. The pains are usually made worse while breastfeeding since this is when contraction-stimulating oxytocin is released. Ouch!

Hard truth #2: Parenting young children is in essence, one long, exhausting, episode in suicide prevention.