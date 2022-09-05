My Family and Other Globalizers | Happy Teacher’s Day to all teachers, past and present

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

When I was a girl in 1980s Delhi, the school calendar was the rhythm to which daily life unfolded. There was Founder’s Day and Sports Day, but pride of place belonged to the 5th of September: Teacher’s Day.

It was a liminal, upside-down type of event. Senior students dressed in sarees and took on the role of teachers. “Classes” were riotous affairs as the teachers absconded to the staff room, where they kicked back their heels and spent the day being feted with cards and flowers.

The celebration of the teachers was probably more performative than genuine. Teenagers are a narcissistic crowd. And to be honest, our teachers were a motley crew, characters certainly, but not always the most pedagogically inspiring.

We had a maths teacher who threw chalk at the heads of pupils who got answers wrong. There was a drama teacher with a hip flask that contained what she told us was “medicine”. But we noticed how her hair escaped her bun, and her saree pallu developed a tendency to fall off, after she’d been sipping said medicine for a while. A geography teacher used to exhort us to open the classroom windows, so we could “let the climate in”. And there was a chemistry teacher with a husky voice whose descriptions of protons attracting electrons because of the sizzling electric charge between them, had the dirtier minded in the class in splits.

Yet, while we giggled and gossiped about our teachers, there was an outward respect towards them that was rock solid. We did not chat back. We stood up when they entered the class and greeted them – good morning ma'am/sir – in sing-song unison. We didn’t actually expect them to be excellent, or interactive, or entertaining. They were teachers/gurus, and we were students/shishyas, and our expectations were beside the point.

In comparison, for my children’s generation, students are the clients and teachers are the service providers. Or more accurately, the parents are the customers for what the school is selling: high-quality education. It’s a competitive market and education is big business.

In one sense, this is a positive. The kind of negligence and sheer incompetence that some of my teachers displayed, would no longer pass muster. On the other hand, the onus for academic performance shifts from being primarily the students’ responsibility, to being the teachers’ responsibility. It’s a change the pedagogic ramifications of which need some serious analysis.

But what has not changed over the decades, is that teachers everywhere, remain grossly undervalued in both monetary terms and in status. They might come in a bouquet of colours - good, bad and ugly - but what they have in common is that they act as surrogate parents for huge swathes of most young people’s lives. Their societal value is indisputable.

There are certainly teachers whose names you don’t remember. But on occasion, a teacher can transform. Most of us have had at least one teacher, who saw us, not for the snotty-nosed ingrates we were, but for the decent, thinking people we could become.

A teacher who leant you the book that changed the way you thought about the world. Or the teacher who helped make lucid a topic you had thought was too difficult to grasp. Or the teacher who quashed a bully when she saw one harrying you. Or the teacher who read out a poem that had you in tears, even though you thought you hated poetry.

Teachers were also among the great heroes of the COVID pandemic, adapting almost overnight to new technologies, new ways of assigning work and grading and new class dynamics, often while having to take care of their own children at home.

The pandemic was awful in almost every way, but it will have done some good if it can help us reach a consensus about the value of teachers and schools in keeping parents from insanity. Post-Covid school reopening was almost as happy a day for me as the days my kids were born! Birthing them and sending them to school are the bookends of my maternal achievements.

And so, happy Teacher’s Day to all teachers, past and present. If it takes a village to bring up a child, you guys are watchmen, council elders and medicine women rolled into one. If I could make one wish, it would be to get you that salary raise you’ve all been long overdue.

PS: If any of you encounter my bratskies at some point along their educational journey, please help sort out their spelling and punctuation. They need your help; it's beyond me. Cheers.