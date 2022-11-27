My Family and Other Globalizers | Enjoy being bad at new things, and more tips for 40 somethings

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

I’m in my mid-40s, not quite old, but well past new. A good age. The insecurities and overwrought emotions of youth have been navigated. I have become fond of the way I look: hooked nose, skinny legs and all. I have accepted that my children will be who they are, not who I want them to be. I have realized that eight hours of unmedicated sleep is the holy grail.

Forty seven: it’s a number with some weight to it. And colour too. It puts me in mind of a plummy burgundy being swilled around in a large goblet. It’s a number that affords me the indulgence of a soapbox, at least for one column. And so, in no particular order, here are some of the things I suggest we all do:

Enjoy being bad at new things:

Learning should not be confined to one’s youth, which is when one appreciates its pleasures least. Acquiring a new skill in middle-age is hard, and it probably means that the level of proficiency reached will be modest. But that need not make the process of studying any less joyful.

I have spent the last decade learning Japanese drumming, flamenco dancing and a number of languages. I am subpar at all of these pursuits, but I am better off for each one of them. A commitment to excellence is overrated. There is no better time than middle age to start living alternative futures as careless cooks, muddled musicians, and awkward athletes.

Appreciate niceness: When I was younger, amongst the characteristics I valued most in others was intelligence, in particular of the glib variety. I was a sucker for the sexy articulate: people whose deep voices suggested heavy smoking, and off whose tongues tripped dense, provocative thoughts in effortless convoy. If they happened to throw in the odd reference to Foucault or Gramsci, I would tingle stronger. What I value most now, is niceness. And reliability. I don’t care if my friends are famous, rich, popular or beautiful. I just want them to be nice. To call when they say they will, and to offer to help, when its needed. To be generous with their time. It’s the ones that still send birthday cards by post that I appreciate most. The ones who reach out when I’m weathering bad news, even if we haven’t been in regular touch. The people I want to spend time with now are as comfortable talking about their baby’s derriere as Derrida. And frankly I find talk about the optimal diet for toddlers a lot more useful than deconstruction. A shout out here to the moms (and occasional dad) who have helped me manoeuvre through parenthood, by sharing tips on taming tantrums, getting spinach down picky eaters and making readers out of gaming addicts. And another a shout out to all the trailing spouses I’ve met in different countries. The ones who welcome you into their social circle with a cup of coffee and piece of cake. Who bring you take-out on moving day, so your family has something to eat as they sit surrounded by the debris of their lives, half-stuffed into cardboard cartons. I used to think “nice” was an anodyne compliment. At 47, it’s the very highest praise I’d give someone. Mentor others: In our 20s and 30, there tends to be a lot of “me”, “my”, “mine” cluttering up our thoughtways. We worry about universities and jobs. We are preoccupied with love and success. We want to shine brightly, and for the world to acknowledge our sheen. But we’d be best off spending the latter decades of our life acting upon an alternative principle. One based on the knowledge that a reflected sheen is best. For nothing brings greater happiness than mentoring others. Chasing accolades for oneself is strangely hollow. It doesn’t fill your bucket, just increases the space that needs to be filled. When you start helping others - recommending the books they’ve written, making them a hot cup of chai when they’ve been rained on, introducing them to useful contacts, sharing your professional advice honestly - the bucket becomes heavy with fulfillment quite quickly. There is too much emphasis in the self-help industrial complex on one’s own happiness and cutting out people who don’t immediately contribute to that happiness. But as the wise turtle Master Oogway from the Kung Fu Panda series said: “The more you take, the less you have.” Ergo: The more you give, the more you get.

Pallavi Aiyar is an award-winning independent journalist who has reported from, and parented in, China, Europe, Indonesia and Japan. She is the author of 'Babies and Bylines: Parenting on the move'.

