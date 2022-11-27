 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
My Family and Other Globalizers | Enjoy being bad at new things, and more tips for 40 somethings

Pallavi Aiyar
Nov 27, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Things to do in middle age, once the insecurities and overwrought emotions of youth have been navigated, and worries about universities and jobs are mostly in the rearview.

Acquiring a new skill in middle-age is hard, and it probably means that the level of proficiency reached will be modest. But that neednt make the process any less joyful. (Representational image: Arif Maulana via Unsplash)

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

I’m in my mid-40s, not quite old, but well past new. A good age. The insecurities and overwrought emotions of youth have been navigated. I have become fond of the way I look: hooked nose, skinny legs and all. I have accepted that my children will be who they are, not who I want them to be. I have realized that eight hours of unmedicated sleep is the holy grail.

Forty seven: it’s a number with some weight to it. And colour too. It puts me in mind of a plummy burgundy being swilled around in a large goblet. It’s a number that affords me the indulgence of a soapbox, at least for one column. And so, in no particular order, here are some of the things I suggest we all do:

Enjoy being bad at new things:

Learning should not be confined to one’s youth, which is when one appreciates its pleasures least. Acquiring a new skill in middle-age is hard, and it probably means that the level of proficiency reached will be modest. But that need not make the process of studying any less joyful.

I have spent the last decade learning Japanese drumming, flamenco dancing and a number of languages. I am subpar at all of these pursuits, but I am better off for each one of them. A commitment to excellence is overrated. There is no better time than middle age to start living alternative futures as careless cooks, muddled musicians, and awkward athletes.