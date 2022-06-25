My Family and Other Globalizers | Birthdays in three time zones

An 11-year-old's birthday party must have a theme, accoutrements, playful jousting, and - of course - cake. (Representational image: Lidya Nada)

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

I’m just emerging from the highest-pressure week of my annual calendar, the centerpiece of which featured a gaggle of chocolate cake-smeared, 11-year-old boys, tearing about my house searching for clues related to Ancient Greek trivia.

Nico’s birthday is peak stress in our household. And he begins planning the next one barely a few weeks after the previous one has passed. For me the success of this day is in many ways the crucible of motherhood.

Over the years, we’ve done Harry Potter, ninja, and football birthdays, all with balloon-cake-pizza accoutrements and lots of high decibel jousting. It is draining for me, but in the haute-stakes world of birthday parties, I’ve had it easy.

Most of Nico’s birthdays have been in either Spain (where we are now based) or Japan (where he attended the early years of primary school), countries where the birthday party bar is low enough for a middle-aged working mom to scramble across without bodily harm. You send out a WhatsApp invite, provide snacks, and let the kids play.

Because I am an alpha mom, I always do a custom scavenger hunt with self-written rhymes as clues for Nico’s chosen theme. This do-it-yourself approach has the added advantage of being cheap – and dear reader, I am a writer, a profession that includes “being cheap” in its definition.

But there was a time when we lived in – shudder- Jakarta. This was in a milieu inhabited by Chinese oligarchs and Javanese memsahibs. We’re talking moms in hair sprayed-beehive hair and dangling diamond jewellery, with Sun Tzu level strategic heft when it came to planning parties for their toddlers.

Caterers were interviewed, alternative entertainers weighed for months, and special secretaries hired just to figure out “better” goody bags than had been distributed at the previous party of a classmate. Professional photographers were de rigueur. Given their clothing – gowns and even the odd tiara - it was entirely excusable to confuse the parents with a bride and groom. Usually, the confused two-year-old was in tears throughout the photo session, while the parents pouted and posed, pausing momentarily only to shush the birthday boy/girl.

One of the strangest experiences we had was at a party where an absolutely gigantic birthday cake was rolled out to ooh, aahs and applause from the guests. The theme was “Snow White”, and the cake featured a finely detailed castle, surrounded by hunting grounds, and dotted with figurines from the story.

My boys, who’d been somewhat bored until then, perked up at the thought of cake - because that’s what the thought of cake does. The parents and birthday girl posed interminably in front of the cake as a battery of photographers clicked away furiously. And then, the cake was rolled out, never to be seen again. My boys spent the rest of the party whining for a slice, but nothing ever appeared. I finally asked a fellow-mom who explained that what we’d just witnessed was a dummy styrofoam cake, ordered specifically as a photo prop.

Small wonder that I still suffer from Jakarta birthday party PTSD.

For Nico’s last celebration in Madrid, the Greek-themed scavenger hunt was followed by a game of football in the local park. The boys divided up into teams, but proved short of a goalkeeper, so yours truly was pressed into the job. Prior to this, my crowning athletic achievement had been coming second in a three-legged race in grade five, so I was understandably nervous. But a mother will go to incredible lengths for her babe’s birthday, and I gamely took up position in front of the goal.

The first few minutes were uneventful, but then, all of a sudden, a stinging pain ricocheted up my leg, followed by a host of gibbering eleven-year-olds running up to me for high-5s. Someone from the opposing team had taken a shot at the goal and kicked it directly on to my calf. Ouch! Except my team seemed to think I’d blocked the strike on purpose, as goalies do. We won the game. I was a hero. It was a great party.

As a family, we are now enjoying some well-deserved, football-and-scavenger-hunt-free downtime. Luckily, my older son, Ishaan, whose birthday is up next, is a teenage cynic who doesn’t “get” the point of celebrating the day you were born on. “It’s not like you asked to be born,” he says nihilistically, before adding darkly, “and we’re all going to die anyway.”

So, on that cheerful note, happy birthday to any readers/children who might be celebrating today. Keep it simple and have a blast.