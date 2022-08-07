My Family and Other Globalizers | Announcing your pregnancy to your boss

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

When I learnt I was pregnant, the joy was not unmitigated. This wasn’t only because I had always been ambiguous about wanting to be a mother. It was because I was worried about the changed manner in which my employer would now view me.

At the time of my first pregnancy, I’d been a China-based foreign correspondent for a leading Indian newspaper. I was used to travelling the length and breath of the erstwhile Middle kingdom, from booming Zhejiang to troubled Tibet. I took great pride in working extra hard on every story until it was accurate, chiselled, and evocative.

But within two weeks of finding out that I was pregnant I was beset with extreme “morning” sickness, which in my case was a morning, noon and night nausea that made it difficult to concentrate on anything other than hanging on to the contents of my stomach. I was established enough in my field by this time to be able to wing it and produce stories on a kind of auto-reporter mode. I was ‘luckier’ than many in that I operated far away from headquarters and only talked to my bosses over email.

The annual meeting of the National People’s Congress, China’s parliament, rolled around. I crawled to the desk every morning and wrote about it. I made phone calls. I cried with exhaustion. I tried eating ginger, which is what everyone told me was the solution. And I took vitamin B6, another ostensible antiemetic. I kept throwing up. It was debilitating

And then just as I was about to give up - on my job and my sanity - the nausea miraculously eased. By around 15 weeks of the pregnancy, I began to be able to spend several hours without sticking my head in the toilet. I ate pasta, and marvelled, as nothing happened. I was in the clear.

But a dreaded moment that I’d hitherto been putting off, was now nigh. I needed to inform my boss that his star reporter was now about to become a... drumroll… mother. It felt like a confession. Like what I was really announcing was the fact that I would soon be drawing a salary for ‘free,’ aka maternity leave. And somewhere in me I thought it wouldn’t be too unreasonable for the newspaper to politely reply that since I now had other priorities, they would be relieving me of my duties.

They did no such thing. And yet, the guilt never wholly disappeared. These were self-imposed feelings at one level. But they also pointed to how far I had internalized the guilt structured into modern “feminist” society, where men and women were notionally equal, so that a pregnancy felt like asking for the kind of special consideration that flew in the face of that equality.

Under present arrangements it was understandable why an employer might prefer a male employee over a female of equal caliber. After all, chances were that the latter was going to be overwhelmed by the demands of pregnancies and child rearing, with all the attendant physical and emotional distractions from the job that these entail. Was it worth investing in a woman’s career if she was only going to choose to stop working at full tilt, or even all together, usually just at the point when that investment had begun paying off?

These were age-old arguments against female equality in the workforce. It was why employers had traditionally paid women less. It was also why so many talented and dynamic women were thwarted into lives of domestic desperation. There was something rotten in this metaphysics of the workplace. It stank of misogyny. It was rancid with inequity, despite its protestations to the contrary.

I was increasingly convinced that the only way in which this conundrum of biological difference between the sexes could be overcome was by elevating fatherhood to the same hallowed footing as motherhood. Only by enforcing paternity leave - not offering it as an option, but by mandating it - would the guilt I had felt as a female professional on maternity-related leave, be assuaged and equalized.

Were employers to know that their male and female employees would both require a change of pace in their careers during their years parenting young children, merit rather than gender, would be the genuine determining criteria for career advancement. Women might, for the first time, have a genuine choice about their goals, rather than the false consciousness that passes for choice today. And men would finally be given the social and economic sanction necessary to find fulfillment and value, in their role as fathers.

Any employers out there, listening?