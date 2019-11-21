Music meets comedy at Bacardi NH7 Weekender, a blend helping the fest attract strong footfall

It is that time of the year when entertainment is at its peak, thanks to music festivals that are getting bigger and better in India every year.

But who said music festivals are only about music? Bacardi NH7 Weekender is adding comedy to the whole package.

Comedy is one of the many additions BNH7 has done during the nine years of its journey as a music festival. And this is because “the entire space (music festival) was earlier about concerts which was only one dimension of music experience and we wanted to bring the other dimension which is how do you go from concerts to music festivals,” Anshuman Goenka, Marketing Head, Bacardi India, told Moneycontrol.

“Over 60 percent of the audience attend for the festival experience,” he added.

And it is this festival experience that is attracting more audience to BNH7 Weekender, which started with around 3,500 attendees that increased to around 45,000 visitors in few years.

“Last year weekender entertained over 100,000 music fans. And this year in Shillong which was the 5th year for the Weekender, the festival saw highest turnout of 30,000 people,” said Goenka.

Along with Pune, where BNH7 Weekender started its journey, the festival has been to various other cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad and also Shillong.

Ask Goenka why the North-East, he said that the region has one of the highest local music scenes in the country. It (Shillong) is a great fit with the ethos of Weekender which is connecting with new and upcoming talent. We also got an opportunity to create as a destination festival, he added.

Weekender went to Shillong in 2015.

All those planning to attend the BNH7 Weekender Pune this year remember there are as many as 138 acts to get entertained from between November 29 to December 1. And these include Swarathma, rock band Indian Ocean, Shaair & Func which is an electronic music duo of Monica Dogra and Randoph Correia, Wadalis, among others.

From the comedy space, stand-up artists like Zakir Khan, Varun Thakur, Kenny Sebastian, Alex The Comedian, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, among others.

This year too, BNH7 Weekender has higher number of Indian acts than international ones with a break-up of 120 Indian acts and 18 international acts.

The idea is to encourage more Indian music artists along with making in-roads for international artists to perform in India.