Mumbai: Bookmark these events and venues for an exciting weekend

If you’re looking to make plans for the weekend, or are looking for some last-minute inspirations, we’ve got you covered. Read on:

When Tesouro, Goa, comes to Mumbai

Asia’s fourth best bar Tesouro, Goa will be taking over the bar at Sette Mara, the Middle Eastern lounge bar at The St Regis, Mumbai. The cocktails and food pairings are by chef Ruben. Some award-winning Tesouro concoctions to try here are the whisky-based Salty Bae, gin-laden PB&J and Punch 47, another gin and ginger-honey based cocktail.

Where: Sette Mara, Level 9M, St Regis Hotel.

When: June 17-18, 2022

For reservations, call +91 8657522956/ 022 6162 8422

Salty BAE

Discover floral art at this exhibition

Nazneen Jehangir has curated a floral themed exhibition with works by 15 artists. On display are illustrations, bed linen with handmade flower appliqués, handmade furniture, a series of floral kansha thalis, hand-spun pashmina, bouquets with seasonal flowers and greens to flowers created from rags, coffee filters, recycled paper and dyes. The design gallery at Crasto bungalow, Girgaon, is a joint venture between Baro Market and Colaba gallery Chatterjee & Lal.

When: Till July 12, 2022

Where: 47-A, Khotachi Wadi

Crasto House. (Image: Urbzoo via Wikimedia Commons CC2.0)

Trek to a secret pond in a dark forest

Want to do something exciting and daring? Sign up for this trek to Tahmini Ghat. The reward at the end of the climb is a secret pond hidden deep in a valley. The 4 km trek starts at the base of Tahmini, a tiny village situated at the confluence of Jula and Nila rivers, at the foot of the Sahyadris and goes all the way up to Plus Valley. Early morning pickups are arranged from Borivili and Andheri.

When: 18th June

Cost: Rs 1,999 (includes travel and lunch)

For booking, call 9920992026

Shhh! There’s a new speakeasy bar

Those looking to unwind can head to Backdoor bar at La Pôz Place, the all-vegetarian restaurant in Kala Ghoda. Themed like a speakeasy, it has some fantastic cocktails and eats. Try the whisky based Boulevardier or the gin cocktail with grapefruit and vegan egg white.

Call: +91-7009000246

Backdoor by La Poz Place

Past Forward Heritage walk

Walk by Priyanko Sarkar

If you love history, join journalist and writer Priyanko Sarkar on a walk from Flora Fountain to the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, reminiscing, discovering and, above all, being nostalgic for all the great food and drinks we're never going to have again!

In between, you'll learn about the history of water fountains and legendary party places that have long died out, about a failed coffee venture that brought ice to Bombay, and discover how the end of Prohibition in the US created India’s oldest surviving cocktail! The tour ends on a high, with a cocktail crafted especially for participants.

When: June 19, 5:30 pm onwards

Price: Rs 1,200 per person (inclusive of cocktail)

DM @priyanko or @alishasadikot on Instagram to register

Catch a musical play set in the 1950s

Theatre and auditoriums are reopening after two play-less years. This weekend, catch Dhappa, a play about 1950s Bollywood. Written, produced and directed by Akshay Mishra, it stars Puneet Issar. Expect good music and some fabulous Kathak performances by Sharon Chandra who plays a pivotal role in Dhappa.

When: June 18, 2022, 7 pm

Where: St Andrew Theatre, Bandra

Tickets on Bookmyshow

Sail away to Mandwa

Looking to escape the crowded chaos of the city? Mandwa-Alibaug makes for a peaceful getaway. Just hop aboard the M2M Ferry from Bhaucha Dhakka.

There are pristine beaches, forts and waterfalls on the other side. Take your car along or rent a bicycle when you get there and explore the charming town.

M2M has a nice lounge onboard, a bar as well as butler service. And yes you can take your furry friends along.

M2M Ferry lounge