More people are opting for at home beauty services this festive season

Like always, Indians want to look their best during festivals. Just this year many are opting for at home services in the beauty and salon segment.

"People who were unsure to opt for their first beauty service since the unlocking, such people are getting triggered due to the festive season. This is why festivities are making a bigger difference this year," said Mukund Kulashekaran, Senior VP, Urban Company.

He added that since the first unlocking business picked up, but there was drop in June and July. "We had reached 30-odd percent of our pre-COVID business, but for Raksha Bandhan we saw pickup in demand and we saw business reaching 60 percent of pre-COVID. Then October was strong thanks to Karva Chauth and now we are back to 80 percent of pre-COVID."

Kulashekaran said while they expected to be under pressure for a little longer, thanks to the festive season they are seeing quicker recovery in the beauty and salon segment.

In fact, Kulashekaran said by November Urban Company will most likely beat last year's festive business in the beauty and salon segment.

Even GetLook's co-founder Gaurav Maheshwari is seeing pickup in demand thanks to the festive season.

GetLook which offers at home beauty services is currently operational in seven to eight cities.

From zero booking in April, we are seeing business of Rs 1 crore in October which is close to pre-COVID level as we used to do business of around Rs 1.25 crore every month.

"Currently, festive season is important because the corporate crowd that booked services their cycle has changed. For example, a working woman who opted for a waxing service after 20-25 days is now taking a gap of two to three months. So, bookings during the festive season crowd is helping us reach our pre-COVID numbers."

Sharing similar sentiments, Arpan Biswas, VP Marketing, Housejoy, an on-demand service provider which also offers beauty services, said, "Just after the lockdown was lifted we were around 50 percent of our pre-covid business and during the ongoing festive season we are at around 80 percent of pre-COVID business for beauty and salon segment. It is a major contributor in getting back to pre-covid levels for beauty and salon segment. By December we will be at our pre-covid levels for this segment."

He added that during Raksha Bandhan, Karva Chauth and now Diwali, on Housejoy, mehendi application was the most preferred service.

And it is not just women who are opting for beauty services during the festive season. The men's segment is also picking up.

"Men are opting for haircuts and beard trimming services, and the segment is seeing 30-40 percent growth during the festive period," said Mayank Arya, Co-founder, YesMadam, an online beauty services aggregator.

For men, Urban Company is coming back with its facial and skin range in December.

While online beauty service providers are seeing an uptick in business, most of these platforms are still facing manpower shortage.

Maheshwari said even now "we are unable to serve 20 to 30 bookings daily due to manpower shortage".

This is why he said while business is coming back, some challenges still remain.