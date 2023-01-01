 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Missed these business books in 2022? Read them now

Anitha Moosath
Jan 01, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST

Some books are for the ages.

(Representational image: Lala Azizli)

1 Stage (Not Age): Susan Wilner Golden

Reason to read it: It's a window to the longevity market

What if a lot many people are going to live longer, almost into their 100s, with a better health span too? That’s the demographic reality taking shape the world over. The longevity market offers a wide array of opportunities for businesses across domains. To leverage it to the full, age myths are to be busted and the focus has to shift from age to ‘stage’.

2 The Man Who Broke Capitalism: David Gelles

Reason to read it: Wake-up call for those catering to the quarter

Jack Welch has long been touted as the ‘Manager of the Century’, but all was not well with his leadership style and business strategy. The former GE chairman and chief executive’s policies--stakeholder focus, short-termism, downsizing, and many more--seemingly spurred growth, but eventually struck at the roots of the company. Shades of Welchism are still visible the world over, but it’s high time we shed his legacy.