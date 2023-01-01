Missed these business books in 2022? Read them now

1 Stage (Not Age): Susan Wilner Golden

Reason to read it: It's a window to the longevity market

What if a lot many people are going to live longer, almost into their 100s, with a better health span too? That’s the demographic reality taking shape the world over. The longevity market offers a wide array of opportunities for businesses across domains. To leverage it to the full, age myths are to be busted and the focus has to shift from age to ‘stage’.

2 The Man Who Broke Capitalism: David Gelles

Reason to read it: Wake-up call for those catering to the quarter

Jack Welch has long been touted as the ‘Manager of the Century’, but all was not well with his leadership style and business strategy. The former GE chairman and chief executive’s policies--stakeholder focus, short-termism, downsizing, and many more--seemingly spurred growth, but eventually struck at the roots of the company. Shades of Welchism are still visible the world over, but it’s high time we shed his legacy.

3 A New Way to Think: Roger L. Martin

Reason to read it: A fresh perspective for executives

Often, the case is of executives and managers repeatedly applying known and dominant models even when they fail to lead to the desired outcomes. This is a flawed approach that would only lead to more ineffectiveness and much disappointment. Instead, dump those that do not work for you and experiment with alternative frameworks. That way, you get to own your models instead of the models owning you.

4 Just Keep Buying: Nick Maggiulli

Reason to read it: The nitty-gritty of personal finance

To save or to invest? Most of us are led by belief and conjecture while making a decision. Instead, try going by suggestions backed by data and evidence. You would find more practical answers to questions like: ‘is it bad to borrow’, ‘to buy or rent a house’, ‘when to retire’, and so on. However, amidst all the efforts at growing your money, keep in mind that ‘time’ is the most precious asset ever.

5 Love+Work: Marcus Buckingham

Reason to read it: The journey of looking within

‘Do what you love’ is advice we receive all the time, but our systems hardly allow us to do it. Be it schools, family, or workplaces, it is conformity that is invariably being sought of us. As a result, most of us live our lives without knowing what we really love. Break free and cash in on the power of your uniqueness and contribute meaningfully to the world.

6 How to prevent the next pandemic: Bill Gates

Reason to read it: A blueprint to fight health threats

Covid-19 has had a disastrous run and has left a trail of destruction. The virus-spread could have been better contained if we had the foresight to identify the lacunae around and had a plan ready to handle exigencies. However, this is the time not to ponder, but to act collectively. A WHO-managed global corps could well ensure that such outbreaks in future do not turn into global disasters.

7 True North (Emerging Leader Edition): Bill George and Zach Clayton

Reason to read it: The art of leading people

There has been a marked shift in the idea of ‘leadership’ in the tumultuous decades of the 21st century. It’s no more about charisma or command and control, but a more empowering style that is purpose-driven and long-term with a focus on intrinsic contribution. Emerging leaders--from Gen X to millennials and Gen Z--should lead authentically through crises and make a positive impact on the world at large.

8 The $10 Trillion Dream: Subhash Chandra Garg

Reason to read it: Blueprint for India’s resurgence

India has been a slow and reluctant reformer throughout, and this has cost us dearly—the advantages of new and emerging technologies and production shifts have not been fully leveraged. But we can hardly afford to make the same mistakes when it comes to mainstreaming the digital and environmental economy. A policy reforms agenda is the need of the hour, one that will boost GDP growth.