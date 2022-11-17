 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Michelle Obama: 'All of us go through periods of uncertainty, even if you’re a former First Lady'

Nov 17, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST

In her new book, the just released 'The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times' — to be published simultaneously in 14 languages and 27 countries — Michelle Obama reflects on change, challenges, self-worth, power and wants people to feel a little less alone after reading it

Michelle Obama. (Photo: Twitter)

What was your inspiration for writing The Light We Carry (Penguin Random House, 336 pages) following the global success of your memoir, Becoming?

The truth is, no matter who we are, all of us have been through a lot since Becoming came out four years ago. We’ve weathered the loss and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve seen a rising tide of hate, xenophobia, and authoritarianism around the world. We’ve experienced the increasing impacts of a changing climate. And those are just the main headlines.

'The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times'

 

Writing this book really came out of my own process of trying to find a way to centre myself through all the uncertainty and fear. It’s how I’ve found answers to the questions I’ve been asking on a loop over the past few years — questions I’ve also heard from folks I’ve met over Zoom and, now, in person.

The Light We Carry shares the practices and perspectives that I draw on when I need to stay balanced and confident — especially in times of anxiety and stress. Some of my tools are habits; some are physical objects; and the rest are attitudes and beliefs borne out of my ongoing evolution, which I often refer to as 'becoming'.