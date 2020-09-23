COVID-19 lockdown: Men, eastern India residents eager to step out for out-of-home entertainment, shows BookMyShow survey

Companies like PVR, INOX and Carnival are reportedly looking at drive-in cinemas in markets like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kochi, among others.

Most Indians are eager to step out of their homes to catch up with live entertainment events which have been on halt due to coronavirus-led lockdown.

According to a BookMyShow survey, 51 percent Indians want to step out for their favourite on-ground entertainment and 80 percent of them want to do so within 60 days of Unlock 4.

Under Unlock 4, events with a cap of 100 people are allowed. However, the number is too small for many B2C events to take place, say industry experts.

But when it comes to consumers, they are ready for live gigs.

In fact, BookMyShow survey notes that eastern India is most eager to step out with 52 percent consumers from the region wanting to catch their favourite live entertainment gig as soon as Unlock 4 kickstarts.

The survey was conducted amid 2,000 active BookMyShow transactors for live entertainment aged 18 years and above from 120 cities and towns in India.

The survey points out that men want to head out to attend live entertainment events way sooner than women with 77 percent men keen to step out faster.

Plus, 55 percent of people in their 20s want to step out sooner, with 53 percent eager to get out for their favourite live gig.

India's out-of-home entertainment wish list also includes more preference for open venues.

Outdoor arena or open-air venues are preferred by 77 percent of respondents. Indoor auditoriums and restaurants are preferred by 24 percent and 27 percent respectively.

Also, it looks like in times of COVID-19, drive-in concerts will be most preferred as even the survey notes that 56 percent of respondents opted for drive-in concerts.

When it comes to food and beverage (F&B), 34 percent prefer only freshly prepared food while 46 percent prefer buying F&B online and have it delivered to their seat or at a designated pick-up point.

Indians are also ready to pay more for safety when it comes to attending live events. As many as 53 percent Indians are willing to pay more if adequate safety and hygiene measures are in place.