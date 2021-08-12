COVID-19 blues: Maharashtra allows malls to reopen but with many riders

live bse live

The Maharashtra government has allowed malls to reopen until 10 p.m. but with many riders, which industry executives said were not practical.

The staff at the mall and all visitors must be fully vaccinated, the state government said in its order dated August 11.

"It is a mixed blessing for the sector as some clauses in the notification are not easy to meet. This is especially true for the clause which mandates all employees working in a mall, shops in malls as well as customers to be fully vaccinated with a gap of 14 days between the date of joining /visiting the mall and their second vaccination," said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India.

He said the requirement was impractical because many people working in malls and stores were in the 20-45 years age bracket, therefore not eligible to be fully vaccinated.

"When their eligibility has not been addressed, how can they resume their duties in malls? And how do malls resume operations without its people? We hope the government rethinks the conditions and modifies the order," said Rajagopalan.

The vaccination clause comes as a hurdle for malls, which experts say can create a lot of confusion in operations.

Companies like Phoenix Mills, Infinity Malls operating in this space have a big challenge ahead of them.

"This order has come from the state government. We are waiting for an order from local corporation. Having said that, two doses (of vaccination) is a challenge because vaccination hasn't happened much. It would be hardly three to four percent of population between the age of 18-45 that have been fully vaccinated," Mukesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Infiniti Mall told Monecyontrol.

While malls in Maharashtra have a task ahead of them in terms of the vaccination clause, in other states where malls were allowed to reopen earlier this year have seen strong footfalls.

"Malls in like states like Gujarat, Telangana, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh they all have reached 80-90 percent of revenue as compared to pre-COVID levels. Overall recovery has been better this year as compared to 2020's reopening. And Maharashtra will also see similar kind of recovery if not for this clause. ," said Kumar.

In fact, when Maharashtra had allowed malls to reopen in places like Thane where number of COVID-19 cases were less in June (malls were later shut down again as COVID-19 cases were rising), Viviana Mall saw 50 percent of pre-COVID footfalls in few days of reopening as against 60 percent pre-COVID footfalls in three to four months of restarting last year.

While Rajagopalan welcomed Maharashtra government's move saying that the long pending decision was essential to help people get their jobs back and save their livelihoods, it looks like malls have their work cut out in terms of reopening.