HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Looking for a lucrative job? Get paid to drink gin and travel the world

The chosen candidates (the global ambassador and their gin-loving pal) will mimic Fogg’s 80-day route around the world

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Want to travel the world while sipping gin, and make moolah while you are at it? Mr Fogg's has you covered.

Inception group and Bombay Sapphire are searching for a global ambassador to celebrate the launch of a new bar — Mr Fogg’s Society of Exploration, inspired by fictitious Victorian explorer, Phileas Fogg.

The chosen candidates (the global ambassador and their gin-loving pal) will mimic Fogg’s 80-day route around the world by travelling to Mumbai, Tokyo, Hong Kong, New York, Lisbon and San Francisco between August 2018 and November 2018.

As a part of the paid job, the "ambassador" will have to document their journey by maintaining a journal, posting on social media, and writing a blog about their "exploits". Also, they will have to collect botanicals and inspiration along the journey to make their own variant of "Around the World" cocktail, once they reach London.

The last day of filing the form and submitting a proposal video is August 27, and the final candidate would be selected by renowned explorer Levison Wood.

As dreamy as the job sounds, it involves a rigorous application process. The candidate will have to be a proficient photographer, writer and should know how to handle social media. They should have a valid passport, a strong brand awareness of Mr Fogg’s and Bombay Sapphire and most importantly, should love gin.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 11:53 am

tags #Lifestyle #Trending News #world

