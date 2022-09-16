London brand uses NASA-funded tech to make clothes to relieve menopause symptoms

A NASA-funded technology for spacesuit gloves has gone into the making of clothes that could offer people relief from menopause symptoms.

Fifty One Apparel, a London-based clothing brand, is using temperature-stabilising fabric originally intended for spaces exploration to make shirts, pyjamas and even scarves, facemasks and turbans, according to a NASA press release.

Hot and cold flashes are common symptom of menopause and such clothing is expected to help regulate temperature swings.

Louise Nicholson, the founder of Fifty One Apparel, said she started off with the idea of helping people stay comfortable during menopause but couldn't find suitable material to execute it.

Her search eventually led her to Outlast -- a technology involving a temperature-stabilising fabric insert for spacesuit gloves. This technique was explored by NASA and a corporation named Triangle Research and Development.

NASA said the technology never made it to space and was acquired by a company called Gateway Technologies. Later, they came to be known as Outlast Technologies and began marketing the fabric as Outlast.

Outlast has come to acquire a wide application.

"Outlast has been used in numerous products, from desk chairs to underwear. Walero, which uses the material in clothes for race car drivers," NASA said.

At Fifty One Apparel, Outlast is blended with cellulosic yarn so that its serves temperature-regulating purposes while also looking and feeling like high-end fabrics.

The brand was initially limited to selling its clothes in London but now ships orders around the world.