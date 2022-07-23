Kolkata-style kathi roll: The origin story, competition, and present-day avatar

Kathi rolls are easily one of the more filling street food options in Kolkata. Typically easy on the pocket, and easy-to-eat on the go (careful of any mint-chutney drip, though), they also carry a hint of nostalgia for many city-dwellers.

The story goes that a little shop called Nizam’s in the erstwhile European-dominated Hogg Market area in Esplanade was making a name for itself, courtesy of its kebabs. Founded by Raza Hassan Saheb in 1932, the shop is arguably the inventor of kathi rolls.

Hogg Market, Esplanade. (Photo: Kamalika Mukherjee)

Initially, Nizam's sold kebabs and parathas separately. But the sahibs, who visited in great numbers to sample the fare, found that eating kebabs was a messy affair. Also, Nizam’s had been using heavy iron skewers to grill its kebabs, which became a problem as demand grew.

It was difficult to keep up with the orders, so the chefs came up with an inventive solution: they started grilling the meat on bamboo skewers or ‘kathi’ (Bengali term for stick) for easier production, and wrapped the meat in parathas for customers who wanted to have a quick meal.

The final touch: wrapping the roll in paper to prevent the customer's hands getting greasy, a practice that continues to this day.

The competition: Mumbai's Frankies

But before kathi rolls took over the city, a Mumbai sensation called the Frankie was all the rage.

Given the European palate, they seemed to fare well - soft roomali roti or thin chapati stuffed with grilled meat, mint chutney, onions, a hit of green chillies, lemon juice, and chaat masala did the trick. However their taste evolved over time to appreciate the local cuisine and the flaky roll soon became a part of their shopping list at the iconic Sir Stuart Hogg Market. (Often confused with New Market)

At Aminia’s, a popular restaurant chain specialising in Mughlai fare, Executive Chef Sarafat Ali says: “During the late 19th century to early 20th century, fast food options were limited, and there were hardly any street food outlets that people could turn to. Park Street was the promenade for the sahibs to get about town and live a little, and the rolls were only available near Esplanade. The street food culture was yet nascent. Frankies were a big hit during the 20th century and I remember serving them with a fragrant Darjeeling tea from the Lepchu Tea Estate as mid-afternoon tea.”

Kathi rolls today

During Durga Puja, the roll really makes its presence felt. The streets come alive with vendors selling goodies of all sorts – amid the stops at Benfish serving fish fry, kabiraji, and batter fry and chowmein, chilli chicken and phuchkas stalls, there will always be a roll shop or two frying up crispy parathas in a flash.

Egg rolls are a universal favourite. The roll artiste, often addressed as ‘kaku’ (Bengali for uncle), deftly points to the options (there are usually two options for egg rolls - with chilli and without). The wrong choice could send people with lower tolerance to chilli running for the ice-cream stands.

Outside of the Pujo pandals, rolls are a popular after-school treat - they have been for decades. Back in 2005, an egg roll would be priced at around Rs 6-7, and a chicken roll would be about Rs 12-15, a reasonable treat for a school or college-going student.

One of the favoured memories of a roll from Bedouin or Bachhan's was perhaps tucking into it while browsing through Anandamela or Shuktara (both are popular supplements) Annual Pujo Issue in sheer delight.

Given their popularity, high-end hotels and restaurant too accommodate rolls in their menus. Executive Sous Chef of Taj Bengal, Sanjib Hazra, says, “We offer egg roll, chicken roll, mutton roll and the classic egg chicken roll.” He adds: “Our guests love them because it gives them a sense of familiarity and the guaranteed quality; they swear by the taste. One plate offers two rolls, and more often than not, it is a shared plate between friends or couples. Culturally, the kathi roll is a representative of Kolkata hence it was important for us to provide an intrinsic Calcutta experience to our guests.”

There are many more layers to the roll than just the paratha that stains the paper. What seemed like pure indulgence during our childhood is a fairly common snack today.

Roll connoisseurs can be very particular about their order, and there's constant debate between two factions – those who like their rolls ‘with sauce’ and those who prefer the more traditional ‘without’ sauce option.

Conventional roll lovers usually pick a selection of onions, chillies, lime juice and a sprinkling of chaat masala to finish off the roll, while more forgiving palates do not mind the addition of other condiments.

Kathi rolls are an inherent part of Kolkata’s cultural fabric; and while the Raj has ended, the roll survives. Today, it might seem a rather commonplace snack for office goers, but if we look closely, these meat laden (or not) flaky treats have travelled well throughout India.

The next time you grab an egg roll while pandal hopping or on a date or with friends at college, spare a thought for the amazing food innovations that have become so entrenched in our day-to-day that we can't imagine a time before they existed.