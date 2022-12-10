 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Curtain raiser | Kochi-Muziris Biennale is back, with 90 artists from around the world

Faizal Khan
Dec 10, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST

Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2022, whose theme is 'In Our Veins Flow Ink and Fire', brings the works of prominent artists such as Vivan Sundaram and Amar Kanwar along with many young practitioners, from India and abroad.

Turkish multidisciplinary artist Alpe Aydin with his work, a collection of 180 photographs of stones in the Black Sea region, creates a connection between human beings and nature. (Photo: Faizal Khan)

Sahil Naik is weighed down by an unsettling sense of history these days. The young Goan artist has inherited a site at the seafront venue of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale that has housed such legendary figures as the Japanese-American multimedia artist Yoko Ono, celebrated Chilean poet Raúl Zurita and India's own Vivan Sundaram in its previous editions.

Artist Mithra Kamalam (far left) is helped by volunteers to mount her work, 'Corrective Measures', at the Pepper House venue of the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale beginning on December 12. (Photo: Faizal Khan)

"It is a hard act to follow," confesses Naik, who is racing against time to assemble his art installation for the December 12 opening of the fifth edition of India's first biennale. Besides their harmony with a giant hall in a 19th century spice warehouse — the main venue of the event — the striking similitude between the works of Naik and his predecessors is rather uncanny. All of them share a particular creative philosophy — submergence.

If the Delhi-based Sundaram, the nephew of Amrita Sher-Gil, used the disappearance of the ancient port of Muziris on the Arabian Sea in Kerala after a flood for his work, Black Gold, in the first edition of the biennale in 2012, and Zurita filled up ankle-deep water in the same space fronted by a poem in 2016 to reflect the suffering of refugees washed ashore from fatal boat journeys in the sea, Naik draws on the submergence of a Goan village 50 years ago to build a dam for his work.

Goan artist Sahil Naik's installation, 'All is water and to water must we return', is about the perils of development. (Photo: Faizal Khan)

 