Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2022 | When the CIA came to India to support an armed Tibetan resistance movement

Faizal Khan
Dec 17, 2022 / 09:13 PM IST

Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam's new art project, 'Shadow Circus: A Personal Archive of Tibetan Resistance (1957–1974)', is both intimate and intriguing.

Lhamo Tsering (far left) with Tibetan resistance fighters. (Photo courtesy Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam/Kochi-Muzhiris Biennale)

Tenzing Sonam was 15 years old when he saw the newspaper headline on the school noticeboard. It read: Tibetan rebel leader Lhamo Tsering has been arrested in Nepal. Lhamo Tsering, a common name for a girl in Tibet, was an unusual name for a man. Tenzing stood confused in his Darjeeling school because his father was also called Lhamo Tsering. It was 1974.

Tibetan resistance fighters on the march at their base in Mustang, Nepal. (Photo courtesy Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam/Kochi-Muzhiris Biennale)

What Tenzing didn't know then was that his father was a key leader of an armed Tibetan resistance against the Chinese invasion of their motherland. Nearly half-a-century later, many in the world, including young Tibetans, are still unaware of an incredible piece of history associated with a traditionally non-violent people. Tenzing and his wife Ritu Sarin, both celebrated filmmakers and artists living in Dharamshala, who organise the Dharamshala International Film Festival, want to change that.

Shadow Circus: A Personal Archive of Tibetan Resistance (1957–1974) is Tenzing and Sarin's new art project aimed at reminding the people of the sacrifices that the Tibetan people have made in their struggle for freedom, a struggle that continues today. Part of the new Invitations Programme of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale in Fort Kochi, Kerala, the exhibition at the Kashi Townhouse is both intimate and intriguing. It is also about how a humble, soft-spoken and unassuming man became a central figure in a clandestine armed operation against a mighty military.

Forgotten history

Shadow Circus gathers personal belongings of Lhamo Tsering, including reams of papers and documents, photographs and maps to recall a forgotten history of the Tibetan freedom struggle. First shown at the 2019 Berlin film festival's Forum Expanded programme that borders art and film, the exhibition is an intrinsic study of the journey of one man and the saga of a whole community.