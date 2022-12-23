 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2022 | How art freeports are the invisible galleries of the super rich

Faizal Khan
Dec 23, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST

The newest symbol of global capitalism comes under the Swiss artist Gabriela Löffel's radar at the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale which opened to the public on December 23 and will be on display till April 10, 2023.

'Inside' is the artist's attempt to analyse the influence art freeports on the international financial system (Photo: Gabriela Löffel)

Somewhere in the middle of Christopher Nolan's 2020 film, Tenet, is a scene where Dimple Kapadia joins Michael Caine to steal a Goya painting in Norway. The expensive artwork, which Kapadia's arms trafficker character Priya Singh and Caine's British spy Sir Michael Crosby want is stored in a facility at the Oslo airport, called a freeport. While it reflects Nolan's penchant for the mysterious, art freeports across the world are also gaining notoriety as the newest symbol of global capitalism favouring the super rich.

Löffel's video installation, 'Inside', is part of the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2022. (Photo: Gabriela Löffel)

At the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, which opened to the public on December 23, Swiss artist Gabriela Löffel puts her creative philosophy built on investigative instincts to analyse the influence art freeports have on the international financial system. Unable to gain entry into a freeport, Löffel builds a virtual freeport herself to question the opacity of the so-called storage depot for art and antiquities.

Titled Inside, Löffel's video installation at the Aspinwall House, the main seafront venue of the biennale, uses language (at least two, English and Chinese), to aesthetically decipher the ethereal edifice of unlimited wealth. With the help of technology and the traditional tool of communication, the artist lifts the lid on one of the most secretive financial systems in the world — virtually.

Alibaba's Cave?

Freeports are nothing new. They have existed for over a century-and-half, first surfacing in the early stages of capitalism to stock the basic survival tools like food. The first art freeport was set up in Geneva in 1997 by a Swiss art dealer named Yves Bouvier, who later became embroiled in several financial scandals. Today there are art freeports in places like Luxembourg, Singapore, Shanghai and Beijing.