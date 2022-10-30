Kashmir’s 'pickle king' makes more than 100 pickle varieties

Ghulam Qadir Senoo at his shop in Habba Kadal, Srinagar. (Photo by Irfan Amin Malik)

Ghulam Qadir Senoo, 75, is sometimes called the ‘Pickle King of Kashmir’. The reason: he is known for making and selling more than 100 pickle varieties. “You name it, I have it,” he says, pointing to the pickle jars lining the shelves of his shop, Senoo Kashmir Pickles, in the Habba Kadal area of downtown Srinagar.

Enumerating the health benefits of pickles, he says pickles can help to control many ailments. “The garlic pickle is most sought after by the customers. The garlic pickles provide relief to people suffering from heart ailments, high cholesterol, various kinds of infections and respiratory problems. Pickles, if consumed in the right amount, are also good for digestion.”

To be sure, scientists are still studying the benefits of fermented and pickled foods to understand how these ancient food-preservation measures affect our mood and overall health.

(Photo by Irfan Amin Malik)

Preserving tradition

The history pickling, of course, goes back 4,000 years, and some of the basics have remained unchanged in that time. Fat (oil), acid (vinegar), sugar, salt work their magic on vegetables and meat, softening and fermenting to preserve the food and enhance its nutritive value.

Senoo appreciates this subtle alchemy, adding more traditional recipes in modern packaging for achaar-lovers from India and abroad.

“In the past," he says, "it was a routine in every household of Kashmir to prepare pickles but not anymore." Senoo adds he learnt how to use traditional Kashmiri spices and herbs in pickles from his brother, who was killed in the early years of militancy in the Valley.

Senoo established his pickle outlet in 1990, after three family members and his transport business perished in the insurgency in Kashmir. Now, Senoo runs Senoo Kashmir Pickles with help from eight workers and his son, Abdul Majeed. Other than Jammu and Kashmir, Senoo says he has customers from Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Germany, Italy, France and Indonesia.

“Besides traditional mixed pickles I have added chicken, fish, mutton and fruit varieties of pickles. I have also introduced Wazwan varieties to my pickle menu. For example, my Kebab and Rista pickles,” says Senoo. Ramadan, Eid and wedding seasons are particularly good for his business, he says. "The sales surge tremendously.”

“I along with eight workers work day and night to make these pickles. Sadly, during the last two years, my business has been hit due to COVID-19 pandemic,” he adds.

Preparation and prices

Making pickles is mostly about patience; using the right ingredients and giving them time and the right conditions to work together.

Senoo's chicken pickle takes two months to prepare, fish pickle takes one and half months and vegetable pickles take almost one month. His vegetable pickles start at Rs 200 per kilo and the mutton, chicken and fish preserves go up to about Rs 1000 per kilogram.

While Senoo's son lends him a helping hand, he isn't sure if his trade can run after his death. “By the grace of Almighty my pickles have earned the reputation of being the best in the market but I do not know if this art would be carried forward.”