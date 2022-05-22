Karan Johar’s first restaurant Neuma is in the news for all the right reasons

(from left) The Garden Cafe, Rose Bar, and Blanc. Each space at Neuma, Mumbai, has a distinct character.

A few months ago, we happened to cross by what till four years earlier, used to be Mumbai’s first fine-dine restaurant Indigo. There was a flurry of activity inside, with workers going on about their business. Our enquiries yielded nothing, but we kept our ears to the ground.

Now, on a hot Saturday afternoon, there’s a similar buzz inside, but it comes from patrons having a good time over delicious food and drinks at the iconic location.

Neuma, Mumbai’s latest hotspot is co-founded by Karan Johar, True Palate Café Pvt. Ltd and Bunty Sajdeh. The design, conceptualized and created by architect Ashiesh Shah, is a celebration of minimal aesthetics with custom handmade pieces from crafts communities and artefacts collected from his travels across the country.

Each space has a distinct character. “The true meaning of luxury is experiences, and that’s what I wanted to do with Neuma. A place where you can come in the daytime, and come back later the same day and have a completely different experience,” says Shah, adding that while this is KJO’s first restaurant, the filmmaker trusted his design vision, making this a true collaboration.

Bringing the outdoors indoors

The cacophony of Colaba Causeway is left behind as you step inside the first of the spaces in the restored colonial-era bungalow. The Garden Café is an outdoor area in black and white that offers a coffee bar, community-style seating, a Claymen fountain and the much-needed shade of a mango tree.

A glorious oakwood Sun Porch follows, with plenty of natural light from the large skylight. “I wanted the sun to be in air-conditioning,” Shah explains, leading the way to the Courtyard. The black and white cement tile flooring inspired by the Prince of Wales Museum, glossy white ceiling that catches the light and ceiling-high potted plants have a laid-back vibe perfect for lazy lunches.

The Courtyard

Dine in private

Blanc, the chic dining room in white is dotted with artefacts from Nagaland and Goa but it is the private dining room Verde, done up in seven shades of green, that makes you do a double-take. From the detailed corset panels to the Channapatna bead tassels and the Guccha light hanging from the ceiling, this is a visibly-spectacular room.

Verde

From the verdant greens we move on to the sexy reds. The Rose Bar is a striking red room with a sculptural light fixture inspired by Anish Kapoor, red ceiling and fresh red roses on display and is as dramatic as it gets.

Open to the sky

A staircase leads to the first floor but not before you stop to gaze at artist Siddhartha Kararwal’s mannequin made of fibre and rejected soft toys. The upstairs bar area Bawa is Shah doffing his hat to his mentor, Sri Lankan architect Geoffrey Bawa, and has foliage and water features which work as a contrast to the indoor dining area Nautika done up in shades of blue and white, chandeliers, a marble bar and vintage model ships on the shelves.

The Nautica Room

Clean flavours

A restaurant cannot survive on décor alone, no matter how gorgeous it is.

Executive Chef Abhinav Sharma’s take on modern European cuisine and Consultant Chef Rishim Sachdeva’s vegan dishes do justice to the beautiful nosherie. Local ingredients bring out fresh and wholesome flavours in dishes such as Spiced Polenta, Watermelon and Asparagus salad, Sticky Soy Sweet Potatoes, Paprika Fried Chicken, Mushroom Risotto and more.

Recommended: the Baked Brie with truffle, honey and parmesan. Wash it down with house concoctions from the bar menu and end your meal with a Peanut Butter Parfait or Orange Crème Brulee. Either way, it’s a win-win.

Orange crème brulée





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes