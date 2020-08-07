172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|lifestyle-trends|jodhpur-restaurant-offers-covid-curry-to-scared-customers-5661751.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jodhpur restaurant offers 'COVID curry' to scared customers

The fried vegetable balls have been shaped to look like the "crowned" coronavirus, while the accompanying breads look like surgical masks.

AFP AFP

An Indian restaurant is hoping to win back customers afraid of eating out during the pandemic with a special "COVID Curry" and "Mask Naans".

"This has been a really tough time for us and for our entire sector," Yash Solanki, owner of the vegetarian Vedic eatery in the western city of Jodphur, told AFP.

Solanki said that they had also added, and advertised, that their COVID curry had extra Indian herbs and spices that are good for people's health.

"Even with recently relaxed curbs, the fear still dominates. People are still very reluctant to eat out," Solanki said.

Almost 800 people are dying daily from coronavirus in the world's second-most populous nation, with around 50,000 new infections reported every 24 hours.

The country has had 1.8 million cases, the third-highest in the world behind the United States and Brazil, and more than 38,000 deaths.
First Published on Aug 7, 2020 07:18 pm

tags #coronavirus #COVID Curry #food #Health #India #Jodhpur #Lifestyle

