JCB Prize for Literature 2022’s Shortlist of 5 'most diverse' books, in translation, is announced

2022 JCB Prize for Literature Shortlist

It's a field day for translations as all the five titles of the 2022 JCB Shortlist, announced on Friday, represent five South Asian languages — Urdu, Hindi, Bangla, Nepali and Malayalam — in translation. Two debut novelists, Malayalam writer Sheela Tomy and Nepalese author Chuden Kabimo Lepcha, made it to the list. The shortlist was announced at the Glenburn Penthouse in Kolkata, followed by reading sessions from the shortlisted titles by thespian Jayant Kripalani, danseuse Paramita Saha and author-columnist Sandip Roy.

The 2022 jury is chaired by journalist and editor AS Panneerselvan and includes authors Amitabha Bagchi, Janice Pariat, author and academician Rakhee Balaram, historian and academician J Devika.

JCB completes five years this year and after 50 titles, this year's shortlist is the "most diverse" yet. JCB Prize for Literature's last year's winner was M Mukundan's Delhi: A Soliloquy (Westland).

(From left) Shortlisted authors Sheela Tomy, Geetanjali Shree, translator Arunava Sinha, jury chair AS Panneerselvan, author Manoranjan Byapari, Chuden Kabimo Lepcha, and Khalid Jawed, at the JCB Shortlist announcement 2022 in Kolkata on Friday (Photo: JCB)

This year's winner will be announced next month, on November 19. Mita Kapur, literary director of JCB, said via a pre-recorded video message, "The fact that in the fifth year of the JCB Prize for Literature we have the most diverse shortlist yet, fills us with hope. This is a list that brings forth the many Indias across time and geography. This is truly representative of the spectrum of languages, authors and publishers that make up our industry, but most of all it represents the quality of excellent writing that India has to offer."

Imaan, by Manoranjan Byapari, translated from Bengali by Arunava Sinha (Eka)

Imaan, by Manoranjan Byapari

Written in Byapari’s inimitable style of steeping bitter truths in irony and wry humour, Imaan tells the story of the protagonist's infant-to-adulthood journey, from the interiors of the prison bars, Central Jail, where he entered in the arms of his mother Zahura Bibi, charged with the murder of his father, to shuttling between a juvenile home and prison, and stepping out in the "free" world 20 years later, but with no home to return to, he makes the Jadavpur railway station his home and ragpicking his life. The world of the free continues to baffle him.

The jury called the novel "a novel iteration of the humanist tradition of Bengali literature. It presents a vivid portrait of people from the periphery but is neither voyeuristic nor patronising. Each character has agency no matter how circumscribed their life may be. A raw, deeply authentic and honest story which is also well-paced, poignant and eloquent."

Valli: A Novel, by Sheela Tomy, translated from Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil (Harper Perennial)

Valli, by Sheela Tomy

High in the Western Ghats in northern Kerala is a land of mist and mystery, forests and folklore, and the Adivasis. Bayalnad, or land of the paddy fields, becomes Wayanad. Its resources draw traders, colonialists, migrants from the lowlands, leading to the exploitation of the land and enslavement of its people. Spanning the time between the 1970s and the present, Valli is a tale of four generations who made this land their home.

The jury said, "Valli is a beautifully written work that transports us into another time and place. It presents a world gone by in which the natural world is an extension of the human world. The prose has many textures, with letters and quotes from scriptures, making for deeply satisfying reading."

The Paradise of Food, by Khalid Jawed, translated from Urdu by Baran Farooqi (Juggernaut)

The Paradise of Food, by Khalid Jawed

A landmark Urdu classic translated for the first time. It tells the story of a

middle-class Muslim joint family over a span of 50 years. As India — and Islamic culture — hardens, the narrator, whose life we follow from boyhood to old age, struggles to find a place for himself, at odds in his home and in the world outside. In this daring work, Jawed builds an atmosphere of gloom and grotesqueness by first describing the delightful: food. But pleasure is followed by dissatisfaction and disgust, and the kitchen is a place of discord and malice.

The jury said, "The Paradise of Food is a brutal and mesmerising account of the contemporary body, home and nation told through the food and kitchen. In a world consumed by hyper-consumerism, the book provides a bracing counter-narrative making it an important piece of work. The incredibly skillful translation highlights the poetry and music of the original text."

Tomb of Sand, by Geetanjali Shree, translated from Hindi by Daisy Rockwell (Penguin Random House India)

International Booker Prize winner Tomb of Sand, by Geetanjali Shree

The 2022 International Booker Prize winning novel tells, in Shree's playful tone, the story of an eighty-year-old woman, in northern India, who slips into a deep depression after her husband's death, and then resurfaces to gain a new lease on life. Her determination to fly in the face of convention, including striking up a friendship with a transgender person, confuses her bohemian daughter, and her insistence on travelling to Pakistan to confront the unresolved trauma of her teenage experiences of Partition, to re-evaluate what it means to be a mother, daughter, woman, feminist confounds her own.

The jury said, "Wild and unruly, Tomb of Sand challenges our notions of what a novel should be. The impression of several novels within one give it a carnivalesque atmosphere. This novel is witty and irreverent yet filled with tenderness and psychological insight."

Song of the Soil, by Chuden Kabimo Lepcha, translated from Nepali by Ajit Baral (Rachna Books)

Song of the Soil, by Chuden Kabimo Lepcha

On a day of earthquake and rain, a young man loses a childhood friend to a landslide. Back in his birth village, memories of growing up assail him. Of bullies and backyard fights, and of meeting a man named Nasim who narrates his childhood days as a child soldier of a revolution; building pipe guns and homemade bombs; fighting pitched battles with the police; training in jungle camps and enduring drink-fuelled night time raids;witnessing a massacre in the town square; and suffering a final, unforgivable betrayal. Set in Kalimpong, Song of the Soil brings alive the story of the revolution for a separate state of Gorkhaland in the late 1980s, and lays bare the many faces of violence, asking the question: Who,

ultimately, wins in a revolution — and who loses?

The jury said, "Song of the Soil is a shining example of how one can write about a violent incident without recreating the violence. The author blends bildungsroman with a conflict story with great dexterity...and make poetry out of brutal situations with honesty, humour, and gentleness."

Books from 16 states in eight languages, including English, and published between August 1, 2021, and July 31, 2022, were entered for #TheJCBPrize this year. The Longlisted novels that did not make it to the Shortlist include Rahman Abbas' Rohzin (translated from Urdu by Sabika Abbas, Penguin), Mamang Dai's Escaping the Land (Speaking Tiger), Anees Salim's The Odd Book of Baby Names (Penguin), Navtej Sarna's Crimson Spring: A Novel (Aleph Book Company), Easterine Kire's Spirit Night (Simon & Schuster).

Launched in 2018, JCB Prize for Literature is considered to be India’s one of the most revered literary prizes and an esteemed recognition of Indian literature wherein a literary award, along with prize money of Rs 25 lakh, is presented to a notable work of fiction by an Indian author, and if the winning work is a translation, then the translator is awarded Rs 10 lakh in addition to the prize money. Apart from the winner, the five shortlisted authors each receive Rs 1 lakh and and if a shortlisted work is a translation — which is the case with all the five selected titles this year — the translator will receive an additional Rs 50,000.