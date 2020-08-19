It’s got dogs doing the catwalk, but the live events industry is struggling for life

It isn’t just human beings. Even their furry friends have been homebound because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the pets, at least the canine variety, got some respite recently, when Pet Fed, India’s only pet festival, decided to hold a virtual event this year.

The pet fashion show, which was held on August 16, saw 20 participants walking the ramp with their paw pals and later performing a trick or two. It was a scaled-down affair — Pet Fed normally attracts as many as 40 participants. Despite the low numbers, however, the participants and their pet dogs had a grand show and as many as 3,000 people logged in on Zoom to watch.

Akshay Gupta, founder of the Pet Fed festival, explained how the show was pulled off: “All the contenders participated from their homes. They had two minutes to walk the ramp. We made a sample video to show participants on how to prepare for the ramp walk.”

“As for the setting of the ramp walk, we left the creativity to the participants. One participant from Arunachal Pradesh made a red carpet and did an Independence Day setting and some designs of commandos and police dogs with national flags on both sides of the ramp,” he added.

While the virtual pet fashion show gave both pets and pet parents some relief, the going continues to remain tough for Gupta’s company in terms of revenue. “Business this year has been 10 percent of last year,” he explained. Two streams — ticketing and sponsorship — are dead, he added.

The story is the same across the live events industry. Throwing some light on the economic stress these companies face despite organising many virtual events, Deepak Choudhary, Founder and Director, Event Capital, said: “The events industry will do just 30 to 35 percent of the business of the last financial year.”

He added that thousands of small event management companies have shut down and the industry has seen job losses of 30 to 40 percent of the workforce.

The Pet Fashion show was part of 15 festivals that took the virtual route when Event Capital and BookMyShow joined hands to launch the Festival of Festivals.

The three-day virtual event, held from August 14 to 16, brought together a range of festivals across genres. Apart from Pet Fed, other events included the Fitness Art Festival and Bollywood Music Project. It also included The India Beach Fashion Week, held on a beach in Goa, with viewers joining in virtually.

However, although the Festival of Festivals attracted 25,000 viewers, only half of them were paying viewers.

“Digital advertising is the only revenue stream for IPs (Intellectual Property) like ours,” says Gupta. With ticketing revenue down to a trickle, Pet Fed is keeping consumers engaged through digital events and earning some revenue from the brand side. “However, we have not been able to generate good sponsorship traction for digital events compared to ground events,” he explained

Ticket sales for the virtual Pet Fashion show stood at around Rs 2,98,500, much lower than the ticket revenue that Pet Fed makes on the ground.

Pet Fed normally has events in three cities: Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Last year, ticketing revenue had grown 12 percent over 2018, with ticket prices set at Rs 400 and each city contributing Rs 60 lakh.

The bulk of the revenue comes from sponsorship, with each city accounting for Rs 90-95 lakh. Indeed, last year the festival saw sponsorship revenue grow 25 percent year on year. As many as 220 brands from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru associate with the festival every year.

While brands have shied away from spending this year, some did show interest, especially in Pet Fed’s digital media presence, particularly on Instagram, where they asked for plug-ins of their brand logos, said Gupta.

Things look bleak at the moment, but Event Capital has its online events calendar planned until December and is organising a couple of digital events every month.

As for live events, Choudhary said: “We are waiting for two openings. One is approval from the government and then banquets, which currently are permitted for weddings, allowing 50 guests.”

He added: “We are hoping for larger ground events in 2021. We are ready with a structure adhering to physical distancing norms. However, the economics next year will also be challenging because brands are not spending much and consumers are worried.”