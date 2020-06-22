Instagram's ad-sharing revenue move will be a game changer for creators

Actress Priyanka Chopra and cricketer Virat Kohli have over 50 followers on Instagram, one of them has more fans and takes the top spot in the list. The Indian cricket team captain features in Instagram’s global top-ten highest valued athletes list with a single commercial post reportedly fetching him Rs 1.41 crore. Here’s a list of the top 10 most-followed Indian celebrities on Instagram. (Image: Reuters)

Instagram’s move to show advertisements and share ad revenue with creators on IGTV will drastically change the money-making landscape for content creators.

Amit Mondal, Founder, Pulpkey, an influencer marketing firm, pointed out that Instagram will reportedly share 55 per cent revenues from the up-to-15-second-long IGTV ads with influencers.

IGTV is a standalone video application by Instagram for Android and iOS smartphones. It allows for longer videos compared to Instagram feeds.

“Plus, the platform has announced the same support for Instagram LIVE. Fans who want to support an influencer while they are broadcasting LIVE can pay money directly through the app. This works like a digital tip jar where all the money will be for the influencers and no cut will be made by Instagram,” he added.

Sone Kanwar, a lifestyle blogger said: “Content creators generate content on a regular basis. This takes time, energy, effort and investment. Revenue-sharing will give a tangible return to our efforts.”

Influencers call this a great move as Instagram hasn't done anything on direct revenue share until now.

“At present, earning through Instagram is based on brand associations. The revenue per post can range from a couple of hundred rupees and can run into several lakhs of rupees, depending on the reach and engagement a content creator has,” said Kanwar.

On YouTube, creators can run ads on videos and receive monthly payments.

“If you are trying to build a career out of Instagram, you have to invest your own money before brands start coming to you. So, ad revenue-sharing will take away some initial struggle for creators,” said Prashant Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, NOFILTR Social, a social media label and influencer incubator.

Sharma said that IGTV did not pick up initially since there was little revenue from content. When Instagram launched IGTV in 2018, it was in a vertical video format.

“Creators are barely there because IGTV has not been very attractive. The problem with Instagram is that creators are never really incentivised for being on the platform. Out of 50 of my creators, only five would create IGTV videos in a couple of months. Plus, brands have not really picked up on putting money in IGTV content,” he said.

He added that both content creation on IGTV and presence of brands will pick up when the ad feature rolls out.

Instagram vs YouTube

Ask Mondal whether YouTube is better for creators in terms of monetisation, he said: “Influencers who create long-form video content around Vlogs, tech review, comedy, gaming, etc. gain more traction plus ad-revenue from YouTube. On the contrary, fashion, lifestyle, food, photography influencers who create photos or short-form video content make huge money from brand sponsorships out of Instagram.”

In the YouTube-Instagram comparison, Kanwar pointed out another aspect.

“Content on YouTube has a wider discoverability and is easier to search based on keywords. Search traffic alone is a major contributor to earnings, something that Instagram doesn’t have at present,” he said.

Creators getting creative with monetisation

While options have been limited on Instagram for content monetisation, creators on the platform have been creative.

“Many creators have their own filter. What some creators, especially travel-based ones, do is that if they have a set of 10 filters, they will release two for the IG story and let people use them for free. If users want other filters, they have to buy them,” Sharma said.

“Also, creators have started collaborating with other each other to make money. So, a lot of photographers make filters for different influencers and sell them,” he added.

Describing the feature, Justin Osofsky, chief operating officer of Instagram, said it will “fuel the creator’s work in the future.” However, creators in India will have to wait for some time since Instagram is yet to announce the launch of the feature in the country.