Instagram releases list of 25 Indian Instagrammers under age of 25

Recognising budding content creators, photo and video sharing platform Instagram has released a list of top 25 Instagrammers under the age of 25.

The list includes creators from beatboxer Surya MKR, mental health advocate Divija Bhasin, trans activist Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, among others.

The 25 Under 25 Instagrammers of India come from various regional markets including Patiala, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Darjeeling.

Regional language creators include Kushal Mistry from Ahmedabad, who creates content in Gujarati, storytellers like Harshleen Jhan, Tanya Balchandani who creates fast-paced beauty transition content and robotic dancer Gurpreet Singh, among others.

“Reels has transformed the way content is created and consumed on Instagram and given rise to a whole new wave of young creators. This list is our way of recognizing and celebrating them,” said Manish Chopra Director & Head of Partnerships, Facebook India.

Along with Instagram, the list has been selected by a set of judges that includes actor Sara Ali Khan, content creators Kusha Kapila and Masoom Minawala, Nikhil Taneja, co-founder and CEO of the youth media company, Yuvaa, GV Prakash, popular music composer for Tamil and Telugu movies, Aju Philip, co-founder of the influencer marketing agency FABSQUAD.

“I’m constantly amazed and enthused by the creativity that people are showcasing on Instagram. With Reels especially, it’s great to see new and young faces that are constantly breaking out with their transitions, trends, and challenges. I’m happy to have played a small part in selecting the creators who’re part of this elite 25 Under 25 list. It was an absolute privilege looking at their accounts and I’m taking inspiration from them, for my upcoming Reels too,” said Sara Ali Khan.