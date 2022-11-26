 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inside the country hosting the World Cup

Sanjay Sipahimalani
Nov 26, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

John McManus’s 'Inside Qatar' examines the lives of outsiders and citizens in the wealthy Gulf state.

Construction work at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha in 2015. Eighty-five percent of Qatar’s population of three million comprises migrant workers.(Photographer: Warren Little/Getty Images)

The 2022 World Cup finally kicked off in Qatar, amidst a fog of allegations involving FIFA corruption, human rights abuses, and maltreatment of migrant workers. Not to mention a distressingly outdated attitude summed up by the Qatari World Cup ambassador who proclaimed that homosexuality is “a damage in the mind”.

The World Cup is another milestone for a territory that has undergone several transformations in a comparatively short time. Originally a land of Bedouin nomads and fishing villages, it grew into a maritime kingdom, was remodelled into a British protectorate, and then emerged as an oil and gas-fuelled Gulf state.

What is life like for those in Qatar today? That is what anthropologist and writer John McManus writes about in Inside Qatar: Hidden Stories from One of the Richest Nations on Earth. It deals with the people and places he came across during his year in Doha as a visiting fellow at Qatar University – an unpaid position, he hastens to add.

Among those whom McManus talks to are labourers, housemaids, IT consultants, teachers, PR managers, sports coaches, and – inevitably – taxi drivers. Almost all are from other countries, not surprising when you consider that 85 percent of Qatar’s population of three million comprises migrant workers. He also meets some Qataris, “the privileged few who struggle to make sense of the conservatism, opulence and diversity that is all around them”.

As with many other countries, there’s an informal status hierarchy. This is explained to McManus by a barista from Nepal. At the top, “of course, the Qatari”. Second: those from European countries and the US. Third: other Arab countries. “Fourth is Philippines,” the barista continues. When asked why, he replies: “Because their government is strong. The embassy is strong.” The fifth and last: “Always Nepal, India, Sri Lanka.”